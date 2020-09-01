Landlord, 74, Arrested After Stealing Tenant's Donald Trump Flag, Cops Report Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Joseph Mazzara yesterday allegedly shoved a 60-year-old female tenant before swiping her flag.



Joseph Mazzara yesterday allegedly shoved a 60-year-old female tenant before swiping her flag.

