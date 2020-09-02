Biden Plans a Speech Faulting Trump Over Reopening Schools

Trump visits Kenosha, praises police



[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump defied requests to stay away and visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, not to urge racial healing after a white officer shot a Black man in the back but to express support for law enforcement in a city rocked by civil unrest. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:15 Published on January 1, 1970