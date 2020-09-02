|
President Trump's payroll tax plan finds little enthusiasm
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
America's largest payroll company isn't ready to implement the tax "holiday," while payroll experts say interest is muted.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump suggests that North Carolina voters should test mail-in system by trying to vote twiceThe president seemed to encourage North Carolina voters to send in their ballot by mail, then show up to vote in person as a test.
USATODAY.com
Trump Moves to Cut Federal Funding From Democratic CitiesThe president directed officials to identify “anarchist jurisdictions” and move to withhold funds as he tries to build his campaign around the unrest that..
NYTimes.com
Trump and Biden will both be in Shanksville for 9/11 commemorationIt was not immediately clear whether their visits to the memorial in Shanksville will overlap.
CBS News
From 'dark shadows' to 'thugs' on a plane, Trump wades deeper into conspiracy theories as election nearsDonald Trump spreads unfounded conspiracy theories and Internet gossip as he ramps up his campaign for a second term.
USATODAY.com
As He Questions His Opponent’s Health, Trump Finds His Own Under ScrutinyThe president denied he had “mini-strokes” at the time of a mysterious trip to the hospital last year. But he raised more questions when he could not keep..
NYTimes.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this