President Trump's payroll tax plan finds little enthusiasm

CBS News Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
America's largest payroll company isn't ready to implement the tax "holiday," while payroll experts say interest is muted.
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: Payroll tax deferral will save money now but cost you later

Payroll tax deferral will save money now but cost you later 02:38

 Payroll tax deferral will save money now but cost you later

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump suggests that North Carolina voters should test mail-in system by trying to vote twice

 The president seemed to encourage North Carolina voters to send in their ballot by mail, then show up to vote in person as a test.
USATODAY.com

Trump Moves to Cut Federal Funding From Democratic Cities

 The president directed officials to identify “anarchist jurisdictions” and move to withhold funds as he tries to build his campaign around the unrest that..
NYTimes.com

Trump and Biden will both be in Shanksville for 9/11 commemoration

 It was not immediately clear whether their visits to the memorial in Shanksville will overlap.
CBS News

From 'dark shadows' to 'thugs' on a plane, Trump wades deeper into conspiracy theories as election nears

 Donald Trump spreads unfounded conspiracy theories and Internet gossip as he ramps up his campaign for a second term.
USATODAY.com

As He Questions His Opponent’s Health, Trump Finds His Own Under Scrutiny

 The president denied he had “mini-strokes” at the time of a mysterious trip to the hospital last year. But he raised more questions when he could not keep..
NYTimes.com

Employees can now defer payroll taxes, but you may have to pay the money back [Video]

Employees can now defer payroll taxes, but you may have to pay the money back

Through an executive order issued by President Donald Trump, the federal government will allow employees that make less than $4,000 per paycheck to defer paying the social security portion of payroll..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:52Published
President Trump says he'll eliminate payroll tax [Video]

President Trump says he'll eliminate payroll tax

President Trump says he'll eliminate the payroll tax if he's re-elected. That's the 15% tax on wages which is generally split between employers and employees.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:41Published
Biden's Tax Plan Could Slow Recovery [Video]

Biden's Tax Plan Could Slow Recovery

Joe Biden is running for President. Currently, he is leading Donald Trump in the polls. The Washington Post believes that Joe Biden's economic plan would slow down growth. Biden has threatened to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published

Trump Tells North Carolina Residents to Vote Via Mail and In-Person

 President Donald Trump told residents in North Carolina they should vote in-person and by mail to ensure their vote gets counted.Reporters asked Trump if he has...
Newsmax Also reported by •VOA NewsUSATODAY.com

Cuomo says Trump would need ‘army’ to safely walk New York City streets

 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo responded Wednesday night after President Trump threatened to pull federal funding from New York City -- as well as Washington,...
FOXNews.com

Together apart: a glitched but perfect sign of our times

 Trump's responses to the pandemic 'I Tested Perfectly' and 'Relax, We're Doing Great' inspired a series of artworks by Michelle Hamer.
The Age


