Prince Harry and Meghan Sign Netflix Deal Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have signed a deal with Netflix. It will include scripted series, docuseries, documentaries, features and children’s programming.



The focus will be on creating a wide range of programmes about stories and issues that resonate with them personally – including highlighting issues that their non-profit Archewell is focused on. There are already several projects in development including an innovative nature docu-series and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women.



The Duchess of Sussex has no plans to return to acting, though the two could appear in a documentary or docuseries.



“Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection,” said The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. “Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.”



“Harry and Meghan have inspired millions of people all around the world with their authenticity, optimism and leadership,” said Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and Chief Content Officer of Netflix. “We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home – and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.”



