David Blaine Successfully Pulls Off – and Safely Lands From – ‘Ascension’ Stunt Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

David Blaine has landed safely and soundly from his latest live-TV stunt, “Ascension.” (OK, so it was live-YouTube.)



The magician flew 24,900 feet above the Page, Arizona desert on a batch of 52 balloons, including one tech-heavy payload “balloon.” That special yellow sphere, complete with its own HVAC setup, made Blaine’s 50-foot-tall cluster of orbs an experimental aircraft — a legal designation he needed to do this thing.



To get the go-ahead, Blaine had to become a licensed hot-air balloon pilot. He had no basket for the actual stunt, just a harness.



*Also Read:* Watch David Blaine's 'Up'-Inspired Live 'Ascension' Stunt Here (Video)



When Blaine reached his insanely high cruising altitude, he strapped on a parachute and fell/floated back down to earth.



The stunt, which was recently moved from New York City to Arizona and delayed by a few days, was very reminiscent of 2009 Disney-Pixar animated movie “Up.”



This morning’s launch was delayed a bit due to inclement weather. Blaine took off at 10:56 a.m. ET/7:56 a.m. PT. He landed at 11:52 a.m. ET/8:52 a.m. PT.



*Also Read:* ABC's 'Highwire Live': Why Nik Wallenda Is Totally Cool With Wearing a Safety Harness This Time



Here’s the logline YouTube used in the marketing materials leading up to launch: David Blaine redefines magic once again for an unprecedented live event at a time when the world could use a positive distraction. Bringing wonder, hope and untethered possibility, David tackles his most ambitious and revolutionary feat yet.



The 47-year-old illusionist is known for taking on high-endurance feats, like burying himself alive in an underground, water-surrounded box for seven days and encasing himself in a block of ice for several hours in Times Square.



Blaine’s Navy S.E.A.L.-esque breathing techniques came in handy for this one, as the magician had to ward off hypoxia (a dangerous condition in which the body or a region of the body is deprived of adequate oxygen supply at the tissue level).



His seemingly non-human tolerance to withstand cold temperatures also proved to be key, despite being above the desert at the end of summer. That high up, temperatures dropped to as low as 1 degree Fahrenheit.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Watch David Blaine and His 'Magical Assistant' Frog Read (and Blow) Jimmy Fallon's Mind (Video)



David Blaine Blows Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul's Minds With Card Trick (Video)



Olivia Wilde: David Blaine Asked Jason Sudeikis and Me to Drown Him (Video) David Blaine has landed safely and soundly from his latest live-TV stunt, “Ascension.” (OK, so it was live-YouTube.)The magician flew 24,900 feet above the Page, Arizona desert on a batch of 52 balloons, including one tech-heavy payload “balloon.” That special yellow sphere, complete with its own HVAC setup, made Blaine’s 50-foot-tall cluster of orbs an experimental aircraft — a legal designation he needed to do this thing.To get the go-ahead, Blaine had to become a licensed hot-air balloon pilot. He had no basket for the actual stunt, just a harness.*Also Read:* Watch David Blaine's 'Up'-Inspired Live 'Ascension' Stunt Here (Video)When Blaine reached his insanely high cruising altitude, he strapped on a parachute and fell/floated back down to earth.The stunt, which was recently moved from New York City to Arizona and delayed by a few days, was very reminiscent of 2009 Disney-Pixar animated movie “Up.”This morning’s launch was delayed a bit due to inclement weather. Blaine took off at 10:56 a.m. ET/7:56 a.m. PT. He landed at 11:52 a.m. ET/8:52 a.m. PT.*Also Read:* ABC's 'Highwire Live': Why Nik Wallenda Is Totally Cool With Wearing a Safety Harness This TimeHere’s the logline YouTube used in the marketing materials leading up to launch: David Blaine redefines magic once again for an unprecedented live event at a time when the world could use a positive distraction. Bringing wonder, hope and untethered possibility, David tackles his most ambitious and revolutionary feat yet.The 47-year-old illusionist is known for taking on high-endurance feats, like burying himself alive in an underground, water-surrounded box for seven days and encasing himself in a block of ice for several hours in Times Square.Blaine’s Navy S.E.A.L.-esque breathing techniques came in handy for this one, as the magician had to ward off hypoxia (a dangerous condition in which the body or a region of the body is deprived of adequate oxygen supply at the tissue level).His seemingly non-human tolerance to withstand cold temperatures also proved to be key, despite being above the desert at the end of summer. That high up, temperatures dropped to as low as 1 degree Fahrenheit.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Watch David Blaine and His 'Magical Assistant' Frog Read (and Blow) Jimmy Fallon's Mind (Video)David Blaine Blows Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul's Minds With Card Trick (Video)Olivia Wilde: David Blaine Asked Jason Sudeikis and Me to Drown Him (Video) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Watch David Blaine’s ‘Up’-Inspired Live ‘Ascension’ Stunt Here (Video) David Blaine is about to take off high above the Arizona desert, armed with (what appears to be) just 52 colorful balloons stacked 50 feet high. There’s also...

The Wrap 3 hours ago



David Blaine's 'Up'-Inspired 'Ascension' Stunt in Arizona, Watch It Live David Blaine's gearing up to go high up in the sky over the Arizona desert while holding on to balloons -- like the movie "Up" -- then fall back down to Earth...

TMZ.com 2 hours ago





Tweets about this

