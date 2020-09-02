Fox News’ Chris Wallace, NBC News’ Kristen Welker Among Presidential Debate Moderators Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The moderators for the presidential debates between Democratic nominee Joe Biden and Republican incumbent President Donald Trump, as well as the debate between their running mates, have been locked in.



According to the Commission on Presidential Debates, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace will moderate the presidential debate on Sept. 29 in Cleveland. USA Today’s Susan Page will moderate Oct. 7’s vice presidential debate between Democrat Kamala Harris and current Vice President Mike Pence in Salt Lake City.



After that, C-SPAN’s Steve Scully will moderate the Oct. 15 presidential town hall in Miami and NBC News’ Kristen Welker will lead the debate on Oct. 22 in Nashville.



*Also Read:* First Presidential Debate Moves to Cleveland After University of Notre Dame Withdraws as Host



CPD co-chairs Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr., Dorothy S. Ridings and Kenneth Wollack said in a statement Wednesday, “We are grateful to these experienced journalists, who will help ensure that the general election presidential debates continue to serve their unique educational purpose of helping the public learn about the candidates. Each individual brings great professionalism to moderating and understands that the purpose of the 2020 debate formats is to facilitate in-depth discussion of major topics.”



Scully celebrated the news on Twitter: Four years ago I had the honor of serving as the back-up moderator for the ⁦@debates⁩ 3 presidential and 1 VP. This year it is a privilege to moderate the 2nd debate at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami.”



