Dr. Fauci: COVID-19 Rates Remain 'Unacceptably High'
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () The United States is at an "unacceptably high baseline" with coronavirus and the numbers must be brought down as the flu season approaches, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday. "We're right around 40,000 new cases [a day]," the director of the National Institute of Allergy and...
The United States may allow coronavirus infections to run rampant to achieve "Herd immunity".
However, the death toll would be massive especially among vulnerable people.
Dr. Anthony Fauci is the top..