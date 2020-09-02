Global  
 

Dr. Fauci: COVID-19 Rates Remain 'Unacceptably High'

Newsmax Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
The United States is at an "unacceptably high baseline" with coronavirus and the numbers must be brought down as the flu season approaches, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday. "We're right around 40,000 new cases [a day]," the director of the National Institute of Allergy and...
