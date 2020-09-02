Carole Baskin Is the Longest of the Long Shots to Win Season 29 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The claws have come out for “Tiger King” breakout star Carole Baskin. The founder of Big Cat Rescue has been assigned 50-to-1 odds to win Season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars.”



Yes, Joe Exotic’s rival is the longest of the long shots, according to SportsBetting.ag. Her odds mean if you $10 on Baskin (pictured above, left) to win and she waltzes off with the Mirrorball Trophy, you’d win $500.



The online sports book’s favorite to win is Backstreet Boy AJ McLean (above, right). Makes sense.



Just below McLean’s 4-to-1 odds is ice skater Johnny Weir at 5 to 1. Justina Machado, the star of “One Day at a Time,” is at 6 to 1.



Other notables in the cast include rapper Nelly at 8 to 1, “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause (above, middle) at 12 to 1 and MTV’s former “Catfish” host Nev Schulman, who is tied with actress Anne Heche and former NBA player Charles Oakley at 16 to 1.



That trio represents the second-to-worst odds to win Season 29. They’re nowhere near Baskin’s betting line, which means SportsBetting.ag is begging you to wager on the cool cat (at age 59, she’s no kitten).



Below are the Season 29 odds according to SportsBetting.ag.



AJ McLean: 4/1

Johnny Weir: 5/1

Justina Machado: 6/1

Nelly: 8/1

Jeannie Mai: 9/1

Monica Aldama: 9/1

Skai Jackson: 9/1

Chrishell Stause: 12/1

Jesse Metcalfe: 12/1

Kaitlyn Bristowe: 12/1

Vernon Davis: 14/1

Anne Heche: 16/1

Charles Oakley: 16/1

Nev Schulman: 16/1

Carole Baskin: 50/1



