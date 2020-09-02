Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Carole Baskin Is the Longest of the Long Shots to Win Season 29 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

The Wrap Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Carole Baskin Is the Longest of the Long Shots to Win Season 29 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’The claws have come out for “Tiger King” breakout star Carole Baskin. The founder of Big Cat Rescue has been assigned 50-to-1 odds to win Season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Yes, Joe Exotic’s rival is the longest of the long shots, according to SportsBetting.ag. Her odds mean if you $10 on Baskin (pictured above, left) to win and she waltzes off with the Mirrorball Trophy, you’d win $500.

The online sports book’s favorite to win is Backstreet Boy AJ McLean (above, right). Makes sense.

*Also Read:* 'NCIS: Dancing'? LL Cool J, Chris O'Donnell Partner on Dance Competition Series at CBS

Just below McLean’s 4-to-1 odds is ice skater Johnny Weir at 5 to 1. Justina Machado, the star of “One Day at a Time,” is at 6 to 1.

Other notables in the cast include rapper Nelly at 8 to 1, “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause (above, middle) at 12 to 1 and MTV’s former “Catfish” host Nev Schulman, who is tied with actress Anne Heche and former NBA player Charles Oakley at 16 to 1.

That trio represents the second-to-worst odds to win Season 29. They’re nowhere near Baskin’s betting line, which means SportsBetting.ag is begging you to wager on the cool cat (at age 59, she’s no kitten).

*Also Read:* 'Dancing With the Stars' Cast Revealed: Carole Baskin, Nelly, Justina Machado to Compete on Season 29

Below are the Season 29 odds according to SportsBetting.ag.

AJ McLean: 4/1
Johnny Weir: 5/1
Justina Machado: 6/1
Nelly: 8/1
Jeannie Mai: 9/1
Monica Aldama: 9/1
Skai Jackson: 9/1
Chrishell Stause: 12/1
Jesse Metcalfe: 12/1
Kaitlyn Bristowe: 12/1
Vernon Davis: 14/1
Anne Heche: 16/1
Charles Oakley: 16/1
Nev Schulman: 16/1
Carole Baskin: 50/1

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

'Dancing With the Stars' Gets September Premiere Date at ABC

'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks to Replace Tom Bergeron as Host

Time for 'Dancing With the Stars' to Look in the Mirror(ball) Over Ratings Decline
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Published
News video: Carole Baskin, Chrishell Stause and 'Cheer' coach cast in 'DWTS' Season 29

Carole Baskin, Chrishell Stause and 'Cheer' coach cast in 'DWTS' Season 29 01:07

 "Dancing with the Stars" will have a new host for Season 29.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Tiger King's' Carole Baskin Tops Season 29 of 'Dancing With The Stars' | THR News [Video]

'Tiger King's' Carole Baskin Tops Season 29 of 'Dancing With The Stars' | THR News

Nelly, Chrisell Stause and Anne Heche will also vie for the mirror ball trophy on the ABC competition.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:18Published
Carol Baskin joins Dancing with the Stars [Video]

Carol Baskin joins Dancing with the Stars

Carol Baskin will be joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars this season. She's from the hit Netflix show Tiger King. Dancing with the Stars airs right here on Channel 13

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:39Published
Tiger King Star Carole Baskin Over Husband's Disappearance [Video]

Tiger King Star Carole Baskin Over Husband's Disappearance

Daughters of Don Lewis, who went missing 23 years ago, filed suit demanding Basking and two others turn over any information they may have about the case.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:47Published

Tweets about this