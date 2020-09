#JoySports Fans may be allowed to attend Arsenal’s home Premier League fixture against Sheffield United on 3 October.… https://t.co/j4RJcx6K8c 7 minutes ago

Colin Dunlap RT @FanMorningShow: DAILY TWITTER POLL: How many fans do you think should be able to attend each high school football game in the WPIAL? 39 minutes ago

The Fan Morning Show DAILY TWITTER POLL: How many fans do you think should be able to attend each high school football game in the WPIAL? 54 minutes ago

PalaceSoul @CPFC @CEO4TAG @DCMS Can you also confirm that the approach you have adopted - requiring fans to purchase tickets… https://t.co/GHvQZvVUbp 2 hours ago

𓍼²⁴ʰ𓍯 CARATLAND2020 @Ongbuin @two_oh_teen Still, there are plenty fans who are now able to purchase and attend these online activities… https://t.co/hleaYKweZj 2 hours ago

Colin Williams Arsenal hope fans will be able to attend Emirates Stadium in October #THFC #MUFC #MCFC #NUFC #WWFC #LFC #WHUFC… https://t.co/pjhs33Qg7O 3 hours ago

10 🚚 team member. I love Jesus If 2021 if no infield access at least have a small number of Fans at Truck races plz! Id attend and would still be… https://t.co/2wgTsZWUpx 5 hours ago