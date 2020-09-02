Trump: CNN Should Fire Chris Cuomo
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 (
12 hours ago) President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on CNN to fire anchor Chris Cuomo after a recording of a call between Cuomo and Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen was released by Fox News...
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
President Trump Says He's Defunding New York City
President Donald Trump says he's beginning the process of defunding New York City, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the move is cheap, political, gratuitous and illegal; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:40 Published 5 hours ago
Pelosi Gives Trump Massive Re-Election Gift
Nancy Pelosi has made a blunder so significant that even her staunchest allies are reeling.
The mistake is so huge CNN said it's a re-election gift for Donald Trump.
In security footage obtained by..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 01:00 Published 14 hours ago
Kenosha Residents React To President Trump's Visit
President Donald Trump was on the ground in Kenosha for a little over two hours, and the question remains among residents – was the visit for political points, or something bigger? CBS 2’s Chris..
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 03:26 Published 1 day ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this