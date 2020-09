Pirates to wear No. 21 on Sept. 9 to honor Roberto Clemente Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Roberto Clemente's legacy in Pittsburgh and his native Puerto Rico is secure. The club the Hall of Fame outfielder spent two decades playing for is trying to ensure that legacy — both on and off the field — is acknowledged regularly by the masses. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Roberto Clemente: The legacy of a baseball all-time great



On what would have been his 86th birthday, Roberto Clemente’s legacy is detailed and remembered by FOX Sports’ Nick Swisher. As one of the game’s most devoted and talented players on and off the.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:32 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this