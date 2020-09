You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources CDC Reveals How Many Americans Admit To Hitting The Bottle Hard



If you put twenty Americans in a room, chances are at least one of them is a heavy drinker. That's according to figures released Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:44 Published 2 weeks ago 'I'm surprised': Trump on Biden picking Kamala Harris as VP candidate



US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on Kamala Harris, after Joe Biden picked her as his running mate for the US Presidential polls scheduled for later this year. President Donald.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:56 Published 3 weeks ago Lantana woman works to make more positive images of Black men available online



A Lantana woman and her husband want Google to make more positive images of Black men available during image searches. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:57 Published on July 6, 2020

Tweets about this The Progressive Mind Kimberly Guilfoyle to Newsmax TV: Kamala Has Harmed Black Men More Than Anybody Else https://t.co/AxpO9XdiZG 15 minutes ago