Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

7/29: CBSN AM

CBS News Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
At least 3 dead, 15 injured in Gilroy, California. Gunman killed after attacking popular garlic festival about 80 miles southeast of San Francisco. FDA approves machine to help heart failure patients.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

California California State in the western United States

What's next for Kamala Harris after her unexpected exit from the Democratic presidential primary?

 Senator Kamala Harris is the latest candidate to drop out of the race for the White House in 2020. The California Democrat was an early favorite but then failed..
CBS News

High school football team brings hope to Paradise, California, a year after deadly wildfire

 A year ago, the small town of Paradise, California, was devastated by the deadly Camp Fire, but now the community has a new reason to cheer. CBS News..
CBS News

Amid coronavirus outbreak, plane evacuates U.S. citizens from Wuhan, China

 A plane carrying nearly 200 people is evacuating Americans from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. CBS News correspondent Carter Evans..
CBS News

Bloomberg ditches early states and focuses ad money on Super Tuesday contests

 The presidential race is heating up, and Democratic candidate Michael Bloomberg is already eyeing Super Tuesday. The former New York City mayor is ditching early..
CBS News

2/27: CBSN AM

 Case with potential unknown origin in CA; "Hidden Homeless"
CBS News

Gilroy, California Gilroy, California City in California


Food and Drug Administration Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services

FDA denies it will sacrifice safety in fast-tracked COVID-19 vaccine

 Dr. Jon LaPook speaks with the FDA administrator about whether he's being pressured by the White House to approve a fast-tracked COVID-19 vaccine during an..
CBS News

8/31/20: Red and Blue

 Trump threatens to intervene in Portland; Preview: FDA commissioner on COVID19
CBS News

FDA commissioner talks coronavirus vaccine development

 FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn spoke with CBS News about how it will handle outside pressure to approve a coronavirus vaccine. Dr. Jon LaPook has more in CBS..
CBS News

FDA says outside pressure won’t influence COVID-19 vaccine approval

 Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, told CBS News that outside pressure will not influence the approval of a COVID-19 vaccine.
CBS News

San Francisco San Francisco Consolidated city-county in California, US

Pelosi defends salon visit, says she was 'set up' [Video]

Pelosi defends salon visit, says she was 'set up'

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back on criticism Wednesday that she flouted local health regulations by getting her hair done at a San Francisco salon, arguing she was "set up."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:00Published

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says hair salon should apologise for 'set-up' visit

 A testy Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday (US time) she takes responsibility for trusting the word of a San Francisco hair salon that it was OK to come in for a..
New Zealand Herald

Nancy Pelosi calls for apology from San Francisco salon for hair appointment 'setup'

 Pelosi was seen on security camera footage in a San Francisco hair salon on Monday, despite coronavirus restrictions.
USATODAY.com

Pelosi on salon visit: "It was a setup"

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi responded to criticism over a solo hair salon visit in San Francisco at a time when California businesses are limited by concern over..
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

New York Mets Legend, Hall Of Fame Pitcher Tom Seaver Passes Away [Video]

New York Mets Legend, Hall Of Fame Pitcher Tom Seaver Passes Away

New York Mets legend and Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver has died; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:37Published
Natick Mall Neiman Marcus Is Closing [Video]

Natick Mall Neiman Marcus Is Closing

The Neiman Marcus store at the Natick Mall is closing.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:21Published
Teens Reel In 800-Pound Tuna Off Coast Of Maine [Video]

Teens Reel In 800-Pound Tuna Off Coast Of Maine

These teenagers made the catch of a lifetime - an 800-pound tuna off the Maine coast.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:25Published

Tweets about this

AustinWoodNYC

kynyu RT @EpochTimes: “We will almost certainly take back the House, and send Nancy packing!” President Donald Trump seized on a video that show… 2 seconds ago

JennaNoel85

Jennifer Cooper🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️🤍💙🇺🇸❤️🤍💙🇺🇸 RT @bennyjohnson: Nancy Pelosi’s excuse for her maskless hair salon visit: “It was a setup” https://t.co/cOlsmdq2pk 4 seconds ago

bobataustin

[email protected] RT @hollandcourtney: The owner of eSalon, Erica Kious who’s a single mother of two, is now being forced to shut down & relocate her busines… 4 seconds ago

WBAY

WBAY-TV 2 Pelosi takes heat over visit to California hair salon https://t.co/baeAfVogKR 8 seconds ago

ewcjoro

John Robinson RT @TimJHanrahan: Update: Pelosi's stylist backs up Pelosi's claim that the salon controversy was a setup. New highlights from @nataliews… 10 seconds ago

DanduToit69

Dan du Toit_4_MAGA! Is there anything more insufferable than this pathetic leftist ploy to always play the victim? Not unlike these mi… https://t.co/brvzsE6DZg 12 seconds ago

Andrewtmcdaniel

The Last of a dying breed RT @DineshDSouza: The true lesson of Nancy Pelosi's salon visit isn’t just hypocrisy. It’s that she and other Democrats want to create a tw… 18 seconds ago

KingsMa87847710

Kings vibez❄️ RT @CNNPolitics: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calls controversial salon incident a "setup" https://t.co/M0dxDtD4MZ https://t.co/nCkwuTgbmi 21 seconds ago