10/23: CBSN AM

CBS News Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Khashoggi was slain in vicious, violent murder, Turkish president Erdogan says; Mega Millions record drawing tonight.
Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter on "The Takeout" — 1/10/2020

 Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter talks about his childhood schooling and the corruption in Turkey that led to his criticism against President Erdogan, on this..
CBS News
Why Erdogan won't start a war with Greece over Mediterranean drilling [Video]

Why Erdogan won't start a war with Greece over Mediterranean drilling

Ankara is currently facing off against Greece over oil and gas drilling rights in the eastern Mediterranean. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:58Published
NBA star Enes Kanter vows to use platform for change [Video]

NBA star Enes Kanter vows to use platform for change

Enes Kanter has lost his Turkish citizenship, all contact with his family andreceives weekly death threats – and all because of a tweet. When the BostonCeltics star criticised Turkey's president Recep Erdogan in 2013, his socialmedia post sparked a chain reaction that has left him stateless for threeyears and saw his father imprisoned. The 28-year-old stood up for free speechand paid a harrowing price, but has explained to the PA news agency in a wide-ranging interview how fighting injustice is more important than ever before.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

Turkey urges EU to be 'impartial' in eastern Mediterranean row

 President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday called on the EU to be "impartial" in the growing row over energy prospecting in contested eastern Mediterranean waters,..
WorldNews

Saudi Arabia jails eight over Khashoggi murder, fiancee decries trial

 A Saudi Arabian court on Monday jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years for the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported,..
WorldNews
Saudi Arabia overturns death sentences in Jamal Khashoggi killing [Video]

Saudi Arabia overturns death sentences in Jamal Khashoggi killing

nidentified defendants instead handed between seven and 20 years in prison over the journalist's murder in Turkey.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:40Published

Saudi court issues final verdicts over the killing of Jamal Khashoggi

 A Saudi court issued final verdicts on Monday in the case of slain Washington Post columnist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi after his son, who still resides in..
New Zealand Herald
Saudi Arabia jails eight over Khashoggi murder [Video]

Saudi Arabia jails eight over Khashoggi murder

The ruling effectively sets aside five previous death sentences, following a decision from the journalist's family to pardon his killers. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:21Published
Saudi Arabia reduces sentences of eight convicted in Khashoggi murder [Video]

Saudi Arabia reduces sentences of eight convicted in Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia has convicted eight people charged in the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported on Monday.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:26Published

Exclusive: Australia's first IS bride Zehra Duman and her children have fled to Turkey

 The Melbourne-born woman - who had her Australian citizenship revoked for joining the terrorist organisation - has left the Al-Hol refugee camp in north-east..
SBS

Lavrov: Russia Ready to Help Ease Turkey-Greece Tension

 NICOSIA — Russia's foreign minister said Tuesday that Moscow is ready to help ease rising tensions over Turkey's search for energy reserves in the eastern..
WorldNews

Abdulkadir Masharipov: Turkish court jails man for life over Istanbul nightclub attack

 Abdulkadir Masharipov is sentenced for killing 39 people in a nightclub on New Year's Day 2017.
BBC News

Timing of Barzani’s visit to Turkey is telling, experts say

 ANKARA: Turkey has sent a clear signal of its intentions to challenge France’s ambitions in the region by holding meetings with the Iraqi Kurdish leader..
WorldNews

10/24: CBSN AM

 Lucky person in SC wins $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot; Saving a life, then creating one.
CBS News

