|
10/23: CBSN AM
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Khashoggi was slain in vicious, violent murder, Turkish president Erdogan says; Mega Millions record drawing tonight.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan 12th President of Turkey
Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter on "The Takeout" — 1/10/2020Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter talks about his childhood schooling and the corruption in Turkey that led to his criticism against President Erdogan, on this..
CBS News
Why Erdogan won't start a war with Greece over Mediterranean drilling
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:58Published
NBA star Enes Kanter vows to use platform for change
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published
Turkey urges EU to be 'impartial' in eastern Mediterranean rowPresident Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday called on the EU to be "impartial" in the growing row over energy prospecting in contested eastern Mediterranean waters,..
WorldNews
Jamal Khashoggi Murdered Saudi journalist and dissident
Saudi Arabia jails eight over Khashoggi murder, fiancee decries trialA Saudi Arabian court on Monday jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years for the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported,..
WorldNews
Saudi Arabia overturns death sentences in Jamal Khashoggi killing
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:40Published
Saudi court issues final verdicts over the killing of Jamal KhashoggiA Saudi court issued final verdicts on Monday in the case of slain Washington Post columnist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi after his son, who still resides in..
New Zealand Herald
Saudi Arabia jails eight over Khashoggi murder
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:21Published
Saudi Arabia reduces sentences of eight convicted in Khashoggi murder
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:26Published
Turkey Country in Western Asia and Southeastern Europe
Exclusive: Australia's first IS bride Zehra Duman and her children have fled to TurkeyThe Melbourne-born woman - who had her Australian citizenship revoked for joining the terrorist organisation - has left the Al-Hol refugee camp in north-east..
SBS
Lavrov: Russia Ready to Help Ease Turkey-Greece TensionNICOSIA — Russia's foreign minister said Tuesday that Moscow is ready to help ease rising tensions over Turkey's search for energy reserves in the eastern..
WorldNews
Abdulkadir Masharipov: Turkish court jails man for life over Istanbul nightclub attackAbdulkadir Masharipov is sentenced for killing 39 people in a nightclub on New Year's Day 2017.
BBC News
Timing of Barzani’s visit to Turkey is telling, experts sayANKARA: Turkey has sent a clear signal of its intentions to challenge France’s ambitions in the region by holding meetings with the Iraqi Kurdish leader..
WorldNews
Mega Millions American multi-jurisdictional lottery game
10/24: CBSN AMLucky person in SC wins $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot; Saving a life, then creating one.
CBS News
You Might Like
Tweets about this