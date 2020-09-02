Donald Trump Jr. to Newsmax TV: Pelosi the New 'Marie Antoinette'

Nancy Pelosi has made a blunder so significant that even her staunchest allies are reeling.
The mistake is so huge CNN said it's a re-election gift for Donald Trump.
In security footage obtained by Fox News, Pelosi is shown inside a hair salon without a mask.
Fox also reported that the owner of...
Donald Trump and his doctor asserted a new claim on Tuesday, reports CNN. They say his ambiguous trip to Walter Reed last year was not in response to a mini-stroke. They say Trump "has not experienced..