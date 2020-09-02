Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Donald Trump Jr. to Newsmax TV: Pelosi the New 'Marie Antoinette'

Newsmax Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Liberals live by a rule of double standards, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is the "Marie Antoinette" of the 21st Century, according to Donald Trump Jr. on Newsmax TV.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Pelosi Gives Trump Massive Re-Election Gift

Pelosi Gives Trump Massive Re-Election Gift 01:00

 Nancy Pelosi has made a blunder so significant that even her staunchest allies are reeling. The mistake is so huge CNN said it's a re-election gift for Donald Trump. In security footage obtained by Fox News, Pelosi is shown inside a hair salon without a mask. Fox also reported that the owner of...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Walter Reed Hospital Mystery [Video]

Walter Reed Hospital Mystery

When President Donald Trump made an unplanned visit to Walter Reed hospital in 2019, he says it was for a routine physical. A new book by a New York Times reporter claims otherwise.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:41Published
President Trump Visits Kenosha, Wisconsin, Amid New Questions About Health [Video]

President Trump Visits Kenosha, Wisconsin, Amid New Questions About Health

President Donald Trump is back at the White House following a controversial visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin, and there are new questions about the president's health; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:21Published
Trump Denies Mini-Stroke Prompted 2019 Hospital Visit [Video]

Trump Denies Mini-Stroke Prompted 2019 Hospital Visit

Donald Trump and his doctor asserted a new claim on Tuesday, reports CNN. They say his ambiguous trip to Walter Reed last year was not in response to a mini-stroke. They say Trump "has not experienced..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published

Tweets about this