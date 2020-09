You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources CDC Says Prep For COVID Vaccine As Soon As October



The US CDC has told health officials around the United States great news. The CDC said to prepare to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine as soon as late October. The documents were posted by.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 20 minutes ago Russia plans mass coronavirus vaccination programme to begin in October



Russia has completed trials for a COVID-19 vaccine and plans to roll out mass vaccinations in October. According to Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, doctors and teachers will be the first.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:59 Published on August 3, 2020 Race for Coronavirus vaccine moves forward: Pfizer begins final stage of testing



Just a day after the Moderna biotech company started one of the largest trials to test the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, the pharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced that it is joining the final.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:36 Published on July 28, 2020

Tweets about this