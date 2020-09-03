Global  
 

Daniel Prude: NY black man died after police pinned him down

BBC News Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Daniel Prude, who was unarmed, died a week after being pinned down by officers in Rochester.
News video: Video Shows Chicago Man Who Died After Altercation With Rochester Police

Video Shows Chicago Man Who Died After Altercation With Rochester Police 02:41

 The video is hard to watch – a Black man suffocating after being taken into custody by police in Rochester, New York. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports, the Chicago man, Daniel Prude, died months before George Floyd.

Outrage After Video Shows Chicago Man Suffocating In Rochester Police Custody [Video]

Outrage After Video Shows Chicago Man Suffocating In Rochester Police Custody

Family members said Daniel Prude lived in Auburn Gresham and was visiting Rochester when his brother called police worrying about a mental health issue. Video shows the events that led to Prude's..

Family: Rochester police treated Daniel Prude 'like a damn animal' [Video]

Family: Rochester police treated Daniel Prude 'like a damn animal'

Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old Black man, died a week after being forcibly restrained by Rochester police officers.

Family: Rochester police treated Daniel Prude 'like a damn animal'

 Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old Black man, died a week after being forcibly restrained by Rochester police officers.  
Black Man, Daniel Prude, Dies of Suffocation After Officers Put Hood on Him, Family Says

 Relatives of the man, Daniel Prude, said the police officers involved in his death in March in Rochester, N.Y., should be charged with murder.
Police body cam video shows officers hooded, pressed Daniel Prude's face to ground before he died: family

 A Black man who had run naked through the streets of a western New York city died of asphyxiation after a group of police officers put a hood over his head, then...
