Daniel Prude: NY black man died after police pinned him down
Thursday, 3 September 2020 (
20 minutes ago) Daniel Prude, who was unarmed, died a week after being pinned down by officers in Rochester.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Movie
JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH Movie Trailer HD - Watch the trailer for Judas and the Black Messiah, a movie about the betrayal and assassination of Fred Hampton, chairman of the Black Panther Party...
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:48 Published on August 7, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Family: Rochester police treated Daniel Prude 'like a damn animal'
Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old Black man, died a week after being forcibly restrained by Rochester police officers.
USATODAY.com
10 hours ago Also reported by •
New Zealand Herald
Black Man, Daniel Prude, Dies of Suffocation After Officers Put Hood on Him, Family Says
Relatives of the man, Daniel Prude, said the police officers involved in his death in March in Rochester, N.Y., should be charged with murder.
NYTimes.com
1 hour ago
Police body cam video shows officers hooded, pressed Daniel Prude's face to ground before he died: family
A Black man who had run naked through the streets of a western New York city died of asphyxiation after a group of police officers put a hood over his head, then...
CBC.ca
3 hours ago
Tweets about this