Legendary NY Mets Pitcher Tom Seaver Dies At 75

NPR Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Seaver became a household name after helping carry the Mets to their "improbable" 1969 World Series Championship.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New York Mets Legend, Hall Of Fame Pitcher Tom Seaver Passes Away

New York Mets Legend, Hall Of Fame Pitcher Tom Seaver Passes Away

 New York Mets legend and Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver has died; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Mets Hall Of Fame Pitcher Tom Seaver Dies At 75 [Video]

Mets Hall Of Fame Pitcher Tom Seaver Dies At 75

An entire generation of New York baseball fans is in mourning after the heartbreaking loss of a legend, Miracle Mets pitcher Tom Seaver; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 03:17

Tom Seaver, Hall of Fame Pitcher and Heart of '69 Miracle Mets, Has Died at 75

 Tom Seaver, the Hall of Fame pitcher who was the heart of the Miracle Mets, has died at 75.A news release from the Hall of Fame in Cooperston, New York, said he...
Newsmax

NY Mets & Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Seaver Dies at 75 From Coronavirus Complications

 Tom Seaver has sadly died at the age of 75, the National Baseball Hall of Fame has announced. The former New York Mets pitcher and hall of famer, who was...
Just Jared


JeffSmallwood9

Jeff Smallwood🇺🇸 RT @BSmile: The New York #Mets retire #41 for legendary pitcher Tom Seaver in a ceremony at Shea Stadium (1988) #MLB #Baseball #History #RI… 3 minutes ago

theiowamillers

Andrew Miller RT @NPR: The famed pitcher Tom Seaver, who helped lead the New York Mets to their first World Series title in 1969, has died at 75. https:/… 3 minutes ago

ITABaseballPod

In The Alley Baseball Podcast RT @BleacherReport: Legendary Mets pitcher Tom Seaver has died at 75. https://t.co/QnNiAnzi85 3 minutes ago

JohnSpaulding

𝙹𝚘𝚑𝚗 𝚂𝚙𝚊𝚞𝚕𝚍𝚒𝚗𝚐 🌲 Legendary NY Mets Pitcher Tom Seaver Dies At 75 https://t.co/yrVu050dAr One of my favorite pitchers as a lad. 6 minutes ago

lightbryantZZ

Light Bryant Legendary NY Mets Pitcher Tom Seaver Dies At 75 https://t.co/gjR45PH1GG An extraordinary athletic hero and superst… https://t.co/4TfDsQpKni 7 minutes ago

AmerHoy

América Hoy Legendary NY Mets Pitcher Tom Seaver Dies At 75 https://t.co/Q1vgiJ0T6l 7 minutes ago

ocNEAL

NEAL RT @HuffPost: The Hall of Fame pitcher was the face of the "Miracle Mets," the legendary team that won the World Series title in 1969. http… 8 minutes ago

FinalFourWar

NRT Legendary NY Mets Pitcher Tom Seaver Dies At 75 https://t.co/ne2JRElbMT 11 minutes ago