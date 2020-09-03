|
Officer Charged in Fatal Shooting of a Black Man in a California Walmart
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
The Alameda County district attorney said an officer used “unreasonable” deadly force in a confrontation that lasted less than 40 seconds.
