Officer Charged in Fatal Shooting of a Black Man in a California Walmart

University Of California Can Not Use SAT And ACT Scores



The University of California system can no longer use ACT and SAT tests as a determining factor for admission. According to CNN, the ruling was handed down by Brad Seligman, an Alameda County Superior Court Judge. The decision comes months after the university system waived the standardized testing requirements until 2024. The agreement was, if a new test hadn't emerged by 2025, testing for California residents would be eliminated.

