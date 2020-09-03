Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2/21: CBSN AM

CBS News Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Roger Stone sentenced to three years, four months in prison; Ex-boyfriend arrested in murder of Hollywood therapist
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Roger Stone Roger Stone American political consultant, lobbyist

Hundreds of former DOJ officials call for Attorney General William Barr's resignation

 More than 1,100 former Department of Justice officials are calling on Attorney General William Barr to step down. In a letter, former employees cite the..
CBS News
Rep. Swalwell grills Barr on Stone commutation [Video]

Rep. Swalwell grills Barr on Stone commutation

When asked by Democrat Eric Swalwell about possibly investigating U.S. President Donald Trump for commuting Roger Stone, U.S. Attorney General William Barr responded, "why should I?"

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:46Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Reporter Update: Pittsburgh Group Providing Resources For Those Battling Addiction, Other Issues [Video]

Reporter Update: Pittsburgh Group Providing Resources For Those Battling Addiction, Other Issues

A Pittsburgh area group brought together several organizations to help people who are battling mental illness, homelessness, and addiction. They say it’s even more important to have these resources..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:59Published
Fanalysis NFL Week 1: Jets & Giants Plays [Video]

Fanalysis NFL Week 1: Jets & Giants Plays

CBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 1 with sports handicapper Geoff Sheasby in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 09:48Published
Fanalysis NFL Week 1: Top Plays [Video]

Fanalysis NFL Week 1: Top Plays

CBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 1 with sports handicapper Geoff Sheasby in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 11:05Published

Tweets about this