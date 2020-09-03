|
2/21: CBSN AM
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Roger Stone sentenced to three years, four months in prison; Ex-boyfriend arrested in murder of Hollywood therapist
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Roger Stone American political consultant, lobbyist
Hundreds of former DOJ officials call for Attorney General William Barr's resignationMore than 1,100 former Department of Justice officials are calling on Attorney General William Barr to step down. In a letter, former employees cite the..
CBS News
Rep. Swalwell grills Barr on Stone commutation
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this