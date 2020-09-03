|
WorldView: Xi visits Wuhan, North Korea missile launch, "heist of the century"
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Chinese President Xi Jinping traveled to Wuhan for the first time since the city became ground zero for the coronavirus outbreak. North Korea launched new short-range missiles. And an armored car robbery in Chile is being dubbed the "heist of the century." Cindy Pom rounds up the world headlines from London.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Xi Jinping General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China
China commemorates 75th anniversary of end of Pacific WarBEIJING (AP) — China on Thursday commemorated the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II in the Pacific, during which it endured a brutal invasion and..
WorldNews
Detention of CGTN anchor shows that in Xi Jinping's China, not even the propagandists are safeHong Kong (CNN Business)In Cheng Lei's last WeChat post before she disappeared, the Chinese state TV host posed in a bright green dress on a Shake Shack-branded..
WorldNews
EU must correct China economic ties before it’s too late: Josep BorrellThe European Union’s top diplomat has labelled China as a “new empire” on a par with Russia, calling on the bloc’s members to “correct” economic..
WorldNews
Xi stresses building new modern socialist TibetBEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has called for efforts to build a new modern socialist Tibet. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party..
WorldNews
North Korea Country in East Asia
China claim Uyghurs 'happiest Muslims in world'; evidence point to genocideThe world is slowly waking up to the scathing realities of China, especially its crimes against humanity of the ethnic minority group Uyghur, whom Chinese..
WorldNews
5/09: CBSN AMNorth Korea launches short–range missiles; Archie is newest member of the Royal Family
CBS News
Typhoon Maysak hits North Korea
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:47Published
Kim Jong-un 'hit on' Sarah Huckabee Sanders during summit with Donald TrumpNorth Korean dictator Kim Jong-un "hit on" one of US President Donald Trump's senior staff members during their diplomatic summit in Singapore in 2018.This..
New Zealand Herald
Wuhan Sub-provincial city in Hubei, People's Republic of China
Amid coronavirus outbreak, plane evacuates U.S. citizens from Wuhan, ChinaA plane carrying nearly 200 people is evacuating Americans from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. CBS News correspondent Carter Evans..
CBS News
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFrom Wuhan to Paris and many places in between, students are back after months out of school. Children of color have been found to be more vulnerable to..
NYTimes.com
Detained Australian journalist Cheng Lei authored Facebook posts about Wuhan coronavirus cover-upAn Australian journalist currently detained in Beijing was known as a good thinker and a bridge between the two countries before her arrest more than two weeks..
SBS
Nepal struggles with increases Covid-19 cases
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:36Published
London Capital of the United Kingdom
Zoe Antonia Rides In (Bikini) Style ... Buckle Up!Today's Summer Hot Shots is coming to you from across the pond where British babe Zoe Antonia broke out a skimpy swimsuit while riding in style with a Mercedes G..
TMZ.com
Sadiq Khan concerned by government’s testing system
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:43Published
Extinction Rebellion stage another set of protests in central London
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:42Published
Photographer David Bailey unveils new oil painting exhibition
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27Published
Voyeur sentenced after woman's five-year campaignChristopher Killick filmed Emily Hunt while she was naked and unconscious in a London hotel room.
BBC News
Chile Country in South America
Chile government 'failing' pandemic's economic victims
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:50Published
Santiago lockdown eases: Chile authorities fear COVID resurgence
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:09Published
Chile: Mapuche protesters dispersed with water cannon
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:29Published
COVID-19: Chile death toll tops 10,000
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:15Published
Tweets about this