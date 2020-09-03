WorldView: Xi visits Wuhan, North Korea missile launch, "heist of the century"

Nepal struggles with increases Covid-19 cases



Recovery rate of Nepal's COVID-19 infected patients stood at around 56 percent in an early fortnight of August, while towards the end of the month, it has dipped down to 54, increasing worries and panic for health workers and government. Fatalities attributed to deadly virus crossed 100 mark in mid-August. As month marches to end, it doubled with 14 deaths on Sunday taking the number to 221. It was the month of (mid) May, the Himalayan Nation, buffered in between India and China had recorded its first fatality due to Corona Virus. Nepal recorded a single-day rise of 1221 cases with 14 more fatalities to deadly virus taking toll of infected to 38,561 while a number of recovered ones stands at 20, 822. Till Sunday, a total of 144 Corona infected patients are kept in the Intensive Care Unit whereas 17 are in ventilator throughout the nation. Though some patients underwent Plasma Therapy, 20 of them only have recovered fully till last week, the Health Ministry data showed. With the swift rise in COVID-19 cases, doctors along with other medical workers working on the frontline of the pandemic are facing increased pressure. More than 50 doctors were reported to be infected while working on the front line treating patients whose coronavirus test was not done before being admitted or brought to the hospital. Falling short of beds for COVID-19 infected patients with a decreased rate of recovery, the Government under the leadership of KP Sharma Oli has added up beds in hospitals around nation. In the month of January, Nepal was the first nation in South Asia to confirm the infection in a Wuhan returnee Nepali citizen.

