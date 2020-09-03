Global  
 

WorldView: Xi visits Wuhan, North Korea missile launch, "heist of the century"

CBS News Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
WorldView: Xi visits Wuhan, North Korea missile launch, heist of the centuryChinese President Xi Jinping traveled to Wuhan for the first time since the city became ground zero for the coronavirus outbreak. North Korea launched new short-range missiles. And an armored car robbery in Chile is being dubbed the "heist of the century." Cindy Pom rounds up the world headlines from London.
