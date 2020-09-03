Global  
 

'The Boys' cast: New season reflects state of the world

USATODAY.com Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Season two of "The Boys" is upon us, and fans can expect the superhero action series to continue touching on political and current events. Show star Erin Moriarty says the material is not hard to find: "It's a reflection of the state the world is in." (Sept. 2)
 
Erin Moriarty (actress) Erin Moriarty (actress) American actress

Preview: Home Renovation Homicide

 All new: Did an out of control home makeover lead to murder? Correspondent Erin Moriarty investigates in the "48 Hours" season premiere Saturday, September 12 at..
CBS News

