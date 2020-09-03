'The Boys' cast: New season reflects state of the world Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )



Season two of "The Boys" is upon us, and fans can expect the superhero action series to continue touching on political and current events. Show star Erin Moriarty says the material is not hard to find: "It's a reflection of the state the world is in." (Sept. 2)


