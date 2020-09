You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Smoke from California Wildfires Can Be Seen from Space



California has been experiencing a blistering heat wave, and fires are ablaze across the state, which are so extreme smoke can be seen from space. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:56 Published 1 week ago Central Valley Farmworkers Speaking Out Over Brutal Working Conditions Of Heat, Smoke, Pandemic



The recent heat wave and wildfire smoke have made for especially tough times for farmworkers who were already struggling with Covid-19. Len Ramirez reports. (8/24/20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:06 Published 1 week ago Wearing masks during excessive heat



Dr. Janice Johnston from Redirect Health explains what types of masks are best to wear during excessive heat days. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 02:01 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this