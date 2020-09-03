Tyler Perry, Once Homeless, Hollywood's Newest Billionaire

Misael Nunes Xavier RT @latimes: Born into poverty in New Orleans, Perry was once homeless, living out of his car while working on his first play, “I Know I’ve… 18 minutes ago

L'Oreal 🇯🇲 RT @HotFreestyle: From once being homeless, Tyler Perry officially is a BILLIONAIRE now (Forbes) https://t.co/TFb6Hy9OnQ 22 minutes ago

Marqueta Charles0011 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 Tyler Perry, who was once homeless, is now a billionaire, Forbes says https://t.co/KrZln1iLqW 54 minutes ago

Mahesh Thapa Magar 👥 RT @Tkarera: #TylerPerry, who was once homeless, is now a billionaire, Forbes says- Raised in #poverty in New Orleans, Perry dropped out o… 1 hour ago

Lovita Alizé Jenkins It’s one thing to criticize Tyler Perry’s work, but the comments about him once being homeless and now being greedy are unwarranted. 2 hours ago