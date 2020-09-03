Global  
 

Tyler Perry, Once Homeless, Hollywood's Newest Billionaire

Newsmax Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Tyler Perry is Hollywood's newest official billionaire. Forbes estimates that, for the last 15 years, he has been earning more than $1.4 billion in pretax income and has a net worth of $1 billion. He recently struck a deal with ViacomCBS to deliver new content for $150...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Tyler Perry Is A Billionaire

Tyler Perry Is A Billionaire 00:42

 Forbes magazine has declared Tyler Perry a billionaire. Perry was raised in poverty in New Orleans. CNN reports that Perry dropped out of high school and went through a period of homelessness as he struggled as a playwright. The plays made him a star. He's produced TV shows and movies and owns...

