Tyler Perry, Once Homeless, Hollywood's Newest Billionaire
Thursday, 3 September 2020 () Tyler Perry is Hollywood's newest official billionaire. Forbes estimates that, for the last 15 years, he has been earning more than $1.4 billion in pretax income and has a net worth of $1 billion. He recently struck a deal with ViacomCBS to deliver new content for $150...
Forbes magazine has declared Tyler Perry a billionaire.
Perry was raised in poverty in New Orleans.
CNN reports that Perry dropped out of high school and went through a period of homelessness as he struggled as a playwright.
The plays made him a star.
He's produced TV shows and movies and owns...