Alex Azar says vaccine timeline "has nothing to do with elections"

Trump Admin Flip-Flops On COVID-19 Data Reporting Policy



The Trump administration is doing an about-face on its insistence that hospitals report new COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health and Human Services. Gizmodo reports hospitals will once again be required to report data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The move comes only a month after the new policy was implemented. Public health experts and others criticized the government loudly about the switch.

