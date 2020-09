Jackie O's Island Getaway Sold to Land Preservation Groups Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

The Martha's Vineyard estate of former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis is being sold to a pair of nonprofits that plan on turning the property into conservation land open to the public, officials said Thursday. 👓 View full article

