Tiger Woods sued over drunk driver's death
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Tiger Woods was named in a wrongful-death lawsuit days after receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom. According to the lawsuit, Woods' restaurant knowingly over-served a recovering alcohol abuser, which his family claims led to his death.
