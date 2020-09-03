Global  
 

Tiger Woods sued over drunk driver's death

CBS News Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Tiger Woods was named in a wrongful-death lawsuit days after receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom. According to the lawsuit, Woods' restaurant knowingly over-served a recovering alcohol abuser, which his family claims led to his death.
