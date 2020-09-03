|
7/22: CBSN AM
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Tensions escalate after Iran seizes oil tanker. Iran claims British oil tanker seized in strait of Hormuz broke maritime rules. "The Sun Also Rises" for Hemingway look-alike. 68-year-old Tennessee man beat out 141 contestants in look-alike contest in Key West, Florida.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ernest Hemingway American author and journalist
Florida State in the southeastern United States
36 Years Later, Police Arrest Suspect in Rape and Killing of a 14-Year-OldUsing DNA evidence, the authorities in Rochester, N.Y., said that they had charged Timothy L. Williams of Melbourne, Fla., with murdering Wendy Jerome on..
NYTimes.com
COVID outbreak data for Florida schools may arrive Monday
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:26Published
Court Ruling Deals Blow to Ex-Felons’ Voting Rights in FloridaIn a reversal, a federal appeals court says Floridians who had completed sentences for felonies must pay fines and fees before voting.
NYTimes.com
Danuel House Booted from NBA Bubble Over Unauthorized Guest in Hotel RoomDanuel House ... is being sent home. The Houston Rockets player has officially been kicked out of the NBA bubble environment in Orlando, Florida after league..
TMZ.com
Key West City in Florida, United States
Tennessee State in the central southeastern United States
3 Air National Guard Members Killed in Plane Crash in TennesseeThe crash, which occurred near an airport 70 miles southeast of Nashville, is being investigated by the F.A.A. and the National Transportation Safety Board.
NYTimes.com
Tennessee authorities are looking for a loose tiger after reported sightings in KnoxvilleLocal authorities in Knoxville, Tennessee, are working to locate a tiger that was spotted by a Knox County Sheriff's Deputy.
USATODAY.com
Tiger on the loose in Knoxville, TennesseeZoo Knoxville officials said all tigers at the zoo had been accounted for.
CBS News
'Shock, grief, pain and dismay': 3 National Guard members killed in Tennessee plane crashThe plane took off from the Warren County airport and crashed in a nearby field, National Transportation Safety Board spokesman Peter Knudson said.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this