|
Trump appears to joke with Putin: "Don't meddle in the election"
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
President Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, where Mr. Trump appeared to make a joke about election meddling. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid joined CBSN from Osaka with what the president said.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
No Bump, Just Grind? Poll Shows DNC, RNC Conventions Changed Nothing
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42Published
Trump suggests legislation addressing background checks and immigration reformPresident Trump tweeted about this weekend's deadly mass shootings, calling for Republicans and Democrats to come together, and the president suggested they tie..
CBS News
7/18: CBSN AMTrump incites racist chants at campaign rally; Too much Tupac?
CBS News
7/17: CBSN AMHouse votes to condemn Trump's racist tweets; Allie Long surprised with new key to New York City
CBS News
7/16: CBSN AMHouse to vote on resolution on Trump's tweets; the women behind the first men of the moon
CBS News
Osaka Designated city in Kansai, Japan
Mass grave discovered in Osaka, Japan, with bodies buried in circular holesAn ancient and eerie mass grave has been uncovered in Japan, with archaeologists uncovering more than 1500 bodies squashed into circular holes.The graveyard was..
New Zealand Herald
Universal Studios Japan fully reopens after coronavirus restrictions
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50Published
Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and again since 2012
12/20: CBSN AMPutin praises Trump for ending Syria presence; Unusual sign in the sky above California
CBS News
What is Novichok and how has it been used?
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:07Published
Russian opposition leader was poisoned with military-grade nerve agent, Germany saysGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel is calling on President Vladimir Putin to provide answers after confirming that one of the Russian leader's top critics was..
CBS News
Germany identifies nerve agent used to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei NavalnyTest results show Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned by a military-grade nerve agent, which was the same one used in an earlier attack on one..
CBS News
Paula Reid American journalist
As government shutdown nears two-week mark, Trump to meet with Speaker Nancy PelosiPresident Trump and congressional leaders are meeting to discuss a possible deal to end the partial government shutdown. So far, neither party has been willing..
CBS News
Hundreds of former DOJ officials call for Attorney General William Barr's resignationMore than 1,100 former Department of Justice officials are calling on Attorney General William Barr to step down. In a letter, former employees cite the..
CBS News
President Trump visits Kenosha after protests against police shooting of Jacob BlakePresident Trump on Tuesday visited visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, following protests against the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Mr. Trump toured businesses damaged..
CBS News
Trump visits Kenosha amid protests over police shooting of Jacob BlakePresident Trump visited Kenosha to tour burned businesses and thank local law enforcement leaders who helped quell the unrest following protests against the..
CBS News
G20 International forum of 19 countries and the EU
UN chief to renew call to India, G20 nations to invest in sustainable transition post-CovidUN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will renew his call to India and other G20 countries to invest in a clean, sustainable transition as they recover from the..
IndiaTimes
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this