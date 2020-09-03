Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump appears to joke with Putin: "Don't meddle in the election"

CBS News Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
President Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, where Mr. Trump appeared to make a joke about election meddling. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid joined CBSN from Osaka with what the president said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

No Bump, Just Grind? Poll Shows DNC, RNC Conventions Changed Nothing [Video]

No Bump, Just Grind? Poll Shows DNC, RNC Conventions Changed Nothing

Just before the Democratic National Convention in mid-August, Joe Biden led with a 51% to 42% edge over incumbent Republican President Donald Trump. Now, both conventions are over. And according to CNN's poll of polls, Biden is still in the lead at 51% to Trump's 43%. For Biden, the DNC was a smooth four days, in which he demonstrated that the doddering caricature of him painted by Trump was wrong.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published

Trump suggests legislation addressing background checks and immigration reform

 President Trump tweeted about this weekend's deadly mass shootings, calling for Republicans and Democrats to come together, and the president suggested they tie..
CBS News

7/18: CBSN AM

 Trump incites racist chants at campaign rally; Too much Tupac?
CBS News

7/17: CBSN AM

 House votes to condemn Trump's racist tweets; Allie Long surprised with new key to New York City
CBS News

7/16: CBSN AM

 House to vote on resolution on Trump's tweets; the women behind the first men of the moon
CBS News

Osaka Osaka Designated city in Kansai, Japan

Mass grave discovered in Osaka, Japan, with bodies buried in circular holes

 An ancient and eerie mass grave has been uncovered in Japan, with archaeologists uncovering more than 1500 bodies squashed into circular holes.The graveyard was..
New Zealand Herald
Universal Studios Japan fully reopens after coronavirus restrictions [Video]

Universal Studios Japan fully reopens after coronavirus restrictions

Universal Studios in Osaka began reopening in June but only to people living in the local region. Now anyone can visit, including people from the capital Tokyo, where coronavirus cases have been rising.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Vladimir Putin Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and again since 2012

12/20: CBSN AM

 Putin praises Trump for ending Syria presence; Unusual sign in the sky above California
CBS News
What is Novichok and how has it been used? [Video]

What is Novichok and how has it been used?

Questions have been raised again about Novichok after German authorities saidRussian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the nerve agent. MrNavalny, one of the most prominent critics of Russian president VladimirPutin, fell ill on August 20 and was transferred to a Berlin hospital wheretests found he had been poisoned. The Soviet-era chemical came tointernational attention after five people were poisoned in Wiltshire in 2018.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:07Published

Russian opposition leader was poisoned with military-grade nerve agent, Germany says

 German Chancellor Angela Merkel is calling on President Vladimir Putin to provide answers after confirming that one of the Russian leader's top critics was..
CBS News

Germany identifies nerve agent used to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny

 Test results show Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned by a military-grade nerve agent, which was the same one used in an earlier attack on one..
CBS News

Paula Reid American journalist

As government shutdown nears two-week mark, Trump to meet with Speaker Nancy Pelosi

 President Trump and congressional leaders are meeting to discuss a possible deal to end the partial government shutdown. So far, neither party has been willing..
CBS News

Hundreds of former DOJ officials call for Attorney General William Barr's resignation

 More than 1,100 former Department of Justice officials are calling on Attorney General William Barr to step down. In a letter, former employees cite the..
CBS News

President Trump visits Kenosha after protests against police shooting of Jacob Blake

 President Trump on Tuesday visited visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, following protests against the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Mr. Trump toured businesses damaged..
CBS News

Trump visits Kenosha amid protests over police shooting of Jacob Blake

 President Trump visited Kenosha to tour burned businesses and thank local law enforcement leaders who helped quell the unrest following protests against the..
CBS News

G20 G20 International forum of 19 countries and the EU

UN chief to renew call to India, G20 nations to invest in sustainable transition post-Covid

 UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will renew his call to India and other G20 countries to invest in a clean, sustainable transition as they recover from the..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden holds seven-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
Pelosi Gives Trump Massive Re-Election Gift [Video]

Pelosi Gives Trump Massive Re-Election Gift

Nancy Pelosi has made a blunder so significant that even her staunchest allies are reeling. The mistake is so huge CNN said it's a re-election gift for Donald Trump. In security footage obtained by..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 01:00Published
Coronavirus concerns trump 'law and order': poll [Video]

Coronavirus concerns trump 'law and order': poll

President Trump’s attempt to make civil unrest a central theme of his re-election campaign has yet to boost his political standing, as most Americans do not see crime as a major problem, according to..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:59Published

Tweets about this

lyle_schott

Lyle Schott President Trump visits Kenosha amid civil unrest after Jacob Blake shooting https://t.co/0OgOCT1mMJ via @nypost 9 hours ago

KendraStarz

Kendra Stevens Trump Visits Kenosha, Wisconsin, Amid Pushback From Local Leaders | NBC News NOWampvideo_youtubeNBC NewsYesterdaybo… https://t.co/GmWodRJvZQ 17 hours ago

compro_tax

Winsome Martin Trump Visits Kenosha, Wisconsin, Amid Pushback From Local Leaders | NBC News NOW - NBC News https://t.co/HyKtH8sEsD via @GoogleNews 17 hours ago

EbruTVKenya

@EbruTVKenya Trump Visits Kenosha Wisconsin Amid U.S Racial Relations https://t.co/ZkMR0msQ5W https://t.co/53PyVmAuws 19 hours ago

blacknewsalerts

Black News Alerts Donald Trump Visits Kenosha Amid Civil Unrest https://t.co/UXxOgjjNjj 20 hours ago

WCCBCharlotte

WCCB Charlotte's CW President Donald Trump makes a visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin amid #protests following the police shooting of Jacob Bl… https://t.co/pe4kmKHjcD 1 day ago

mcurtisnc3

Mary C. Curtis RT @WCCBNewsRising: President Donald Trump makes a visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin amid #protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.… 1 day ago

WCCBNewsRising

WCCB News Rising President Donald Trump makes a visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin amid #protests following the police shooting of Jacob Bl… https://t.co/O1Q94gkcED 1 day ago