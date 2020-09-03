'The Batman' on Hold After Robert Pattinson Tests Positive for COVID

Video Credit: ETCanada - Published 36 minutes ago Dwayne Johnson, His Wife And Two Daughters Test Positive For COVID-19 02:09 In an 11-minute IGTV video, Dwayne Johnson reveals that he, his wife and two young daughters all tested positive for COVID-19. Plus, Robert Pattinson has reportedly been diagnosed with coronavirus after filming of “The Batman” shut down two days after starting back up.