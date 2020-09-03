Global  
 

'The Batman' on Hold After Robert Pattinson Tests Positive for COVID

Newsmax Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Actor Robert Pattinson has reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing production on "The Batman" to pause only days after it resumed filming in England, according to Vanity Fair.
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Dwayne Johnson, His Wife And Two Daughters Test Positive For COVID-19

Dwayne Johnson, His Wife And Two Daughters Test Positive For COVID-19 02:09

 In an 11-minute IGTV video, Dwayne Johnson reveals that he, his wife and two young daughters all tested positive for COVID-19. Plus, Robert Pattinson has reportedly been diagnosed with coronavirus after filming of “The Batman” shut down two days after starting back up.

