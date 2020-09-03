‘The Batman:’ Robert Pattinson Tests Positive for COVID-19 (Report) Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

“The Batman” star Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report in Vanity Fair, resulting in the temporary shutdown of production on the film in the U.K.



Warner Bros. confirmed earlier Thursday that production would be paused after a member of production tested positive but did not comment on the identity of the crew member who tested positive.



“A member of ‘The Batman’ production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused,” a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson told TheWrap earlier Thursday.



Representatives for Pattinson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



*Also Read:* 'The Batman': Robert Pattinson Debuts as the Goth Dark Knight in First Trailer (Video)



Production recently picked up on “The Batman” at Warner Bros.’ Leavesden studios in the U.K. after being halted seven weeks into production back in March, and the shoot still has roughly 11 weeks to go.



Depending on how the spread of



Starring alongside Pattinson as The Dark Knight are Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and John Turturro as gangster Carmine Falcone. TheWrap previously reported that Andy Serkis will play Alfred Pennyworth and that Colin Farrell will portray The Penguin. Peter Saarsgard will play Gotham City DA Gil Colson, while Jayme Lawson plays mayoral candidate Bella Real. Matt Reeves is directing “The Batman.”



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



All the Studio Films That Hope to Resume (or Start) Shooting, From 'Little Mermaid' to 'The Batman'



'The Batman': Will Bruce Wayne Also Face Off Against the Court of Owls?



'The Batman' Fans Already Solved The Riddler's Puzzle From First Trailer “The Batman” star Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report in Vanity Fair, resulting in the temporary shutdown of production on the film in the U.K.Warner Bros. confirmed earlier Thursday that production would be paused after a member of production tested positive but did not comment on the identity of the crew member who tested positive.“A member of ‘The Batman’ production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused,” a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson told TheWrap earlier Thursday.Representatives for Pattinson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.*Also Read:* 'The Batman': Robert Pattinson Debuts as the Goth Dark Knight in First Trailer (Video)Production recently picked up on “The Batman” at Warner Bros.’ Leavesden studios in the U.K. after being halted seven weeks into production back in March, and the shoot still has roughly 11 weeks to go.Depending on how the spread of coronavirus cases in the U.K. play out, “The Batman” could wrap shooting by the end of the year. Back in April, Warner Bros. pushed the release of the film to Oct. 1, 2021, from its original June 25, 2021 release date.Starring alongside Pattinson as The Dark Knight are Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and John Turturro as gangster Carmine Falcone. TheWrap previously reported that Andy Serkis will play Alfred Pennyworth and that Colin Farrell will portray The Penguin. Peter Saarsgard will play Gotham City DA Gil Colson, while Jayme Lawson plays mayoral candidate Bella Real. Matt Reeves is directing “The Batman.”*Related stories from TheWrap:*All the Studio Films That Hope to Resume (or Start) Shooting, From 'Little Mermaid' to 'The Batman''The Batman': Will Bruce Wayne Also Face Off Against the Court of Owls?'The Batman' Fans Already Solved The Riddler's Puzzle From First Trailer 👓 View full article

