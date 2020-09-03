‘The Batman’ UK Production Paused After Positive COVID-19 Test Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 7 hours ago )





Robert Pattinson stars in the superhero movie from Warner Bros. that is filming in the U.K. (Update: It appears it was Pattinson who tested positive for COVID-19).



“A member of ‘The Batman’ production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused,” a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson told TheWrap.



*Also Read:* 'The Batman': The Biggest Takeaways From That Dark DC FanDome Trailer



Production recently picked up on “The Batman” at Warner Bros.’ Leavesden studios in the U.K. after being halted seven weeks into production back in March, and the shoot still has roughly 11 weeks to go.



Depending on how the spread of



Starring alongside Pattinson as The Dark Knight are Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and John Turturro as gangster Carmine Falcone. TheWrap previously reported that Andy Serkis will play Alfred Pennyworth and that Colin Farrell will portray The Penguin. Peter Saarsgard will play Gotham City DA Gil Colson, while Jayme Lawson plays mayoral candidate Bella Real. Matt Reeves is directing “The Batman.”



Warner Bros. and DC released the first full trailer for “The Batman” at its recent DC FanDome event last month. Check it out here.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



All the Studio Films That Hope to Resume (or Start) Shooting, From 'Little Mermaid' to 'The Batman'



'The Batman': Will Bruce Wayne Also Face Off Against the Court of Owls?



'The Batman' Fans Already Solved The Riddler's Puzzle From First Trailer Production on “The Batman” has temporarily paused after a member of the production has tested positive for COVID-19.Robert Pattinson stars in the superhero movie from Warner Bros. that is filming in the U.K. (Update: It appears it was Pattinson who tested positive for COVID-19).“A member of ‘The Batman’ production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused,” a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson told TheWrap.*Also Read:* 'The Batman': The Biggest Takeaways From That Dark DC FanDome TrailerProduction recently picked up on “The Batman” at Warner Bros.’ Leavesden studios in the U.K. after being halted seven weeks into production back in March, and the shoot still has roughly 11 weeks to go.Depending on how the spread of coronavirus cases in the U.K. play out, “The Batman” could wrap shooting by the end of the year. Back in April, Warner Bros. pushed the release of the film to Oct. 1, 2021, from its original June 25, 2021 release date.Starring alongside Pattinson as The Dark Knight are Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and John Turturro as gangster Carmine Falcone. TheWrap previously reported that Andy Serkis will play Alfred Pennyworth and that Colin Farrell will portray The Penguin. Peter Saarsgard will play Gotham City DA Gil Colson, while Jayme Lawson plays mayoral candidate Bella Real. Matt Reeves is directing “The Batman.”Warner Bros. and DC released the first full trailer for “The Batman” at its recent DC FanDome event last month. Check it out here.*Related stories from TheWrap:*All the Studio Films That Hope to Resume (or Start) Shooting, From 'Little Mermaid' to 'The Batman''The Batman': Will Bruce Wayne Also Face Off Against the Court of Owls?'The Batman' Fans Already Solved The Riddler's Puzzle From First Trailer 👓 View full article

