‘No Time to Die’ New Trailer: Daniel Craig’s 007 Faces Off Against Supervillain Rami Malek (Video)

A new trailer for “No Time to Die” dropped Thursday, giving fans a deeper look at the long-awaited 007 movie — and its scarred (both emotionally and physically) supervillain played by Rami Malek.



“No Time To Die” is star Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as 007. It’s directed by American Cary Joji Fukunaga and co-stars Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes. Additional cast members include Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik and Billy Magnussen



“No Time to Die” will see 007 get pulled out of the retirement he was starting to enjoy at the end of “Spectre” thanks to a visit from his CIA friend Felix Leiter (Wright). Felix needs help locating a missing scientist, and when it is revealed that this scientist is kidnapped, Bond is once again sent on a deadly mission that brings him face to face with a masked new foe named Safin (Malek).



We get to see Bond’s MI6 counterpart Lynch in action, as well as a gown-wearing, gun-toting Ana de Armas.



Originally scheduled for April 10, the film’s release was postponed to Nov. 25 in the U.S. and Nov. 12 in the UK in response to the worldwide shutdowns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, it will open in U.S. theaters on Nov. 20.



The screenplay for “No Time to Die” was written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Fukunaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge from a story by Purvis, Wade and Fukunaga. Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli are producers on the film.



Pixar’s “Soul” is scheduled for release on Nov. 20 as well.



