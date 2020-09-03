Global  
 

Robert Pattinson Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Halting ‘Batman’ Production

NYTimes.com Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Work on the film first shut down in March because of the pandemic, which has staggered the entertainment industry.
Video Credit: THR News - Published
News video: 'The Batman' Halts Production After Robert Pattinson Tests Positive for COVID-19 | THR News

'The Batman' Halts Production After Robert Pattinson Tests Positive for COVID-19 | THR News 01:15

 'The Batman' has pressed pause on its London production after star Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Warner Bros. would not comment specifically on the individual who tested positive on set.

