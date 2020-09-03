Robert Pattinson Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Halting ‘Batman’ Production

'The Batman' has pressed pause on its London production after star Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Warner Bros. would not comment specifically on the individual who tested positive on set.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed that he, his wife and his two youngdaughters tested positive for coronavirus. Despite being “very disciplined”and being in lockdown since March, the Hollywood star said he ended upcatching the “relentless and unforgiving” virus from “very close familyfriends”.
People with confirmed COVID-19 should be retested four weeks after symptoms first appear. This is to minimize their risk of spreading the virus, according to the authors of a new study. In more than 1,100 infected adults in Italy, retesting four weeks later showed a stark difference. UPI reports that the research showed 61% no longer had the virus in their systems. However, a second retest to confirm the initial findings showed some false negatives.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says the issue of safely reopeningAmerica's schools is a “national emergency.” Biden says during a campaignevent in Wilmington, Delaware, that President Donald Trump “still doesn't havea real plan” to handle the coronavirus pandemic.
