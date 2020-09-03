Global  
 

White House and Congress reach informal deal to avert a government shutdown at end of month

USATODAY.com Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration have come to an informal deal to avert a government shutdown, sources familiar with the discussions said.
 
