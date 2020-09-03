|
7 Rochester officers suspended after Black man’s death in police custody
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
The mayor of Rochester, New York, has suspended seven officers in connection with the death of a Black man who appeared to be suffering from mental distress while being arrested. Jericka Duncan has more details.
