7 Rochester officers suspended after Black man’s death in police custody

CBS News Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
The mayor of Rochester, New York, has suspended seven officers in connection with the death of a Black man who appeared to be suffering from mental distress while being arrested. Jericka Duncan has more details.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Officers in Prude death suspended: Rochester mayor

Officers in Prude death suspended: Rochester mayor 02:19

 Rochester, New York Mayor Lovely Warren on Thursday said Daniel Prude, a Black man who died by asphyxiation while in police custody, was 'failed by me'.

