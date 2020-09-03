Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Transgender People Face New Legal Fight After Supreme Court Victory

NYTimes.com Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Though the Supreme Court embraced a broad definition of sex in June, the Department of Health and Human Services pressed ahead with changes that narrowed the definition of sex in the Affordable Care Act.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: My contempt case is watershed moment for freedom of speech: Prashant Bhushan

My contempt case is watershed moment for freedom of speech: Prashant Bhushan 01:23

 Senior lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan over Supreme Court's decision to pay Rs 1 fine in the contempt of court case held a press conference on August 31. Bhushan said, "My tweets were not intended to disrespect Supreme Court or judiciary as a whole, but were meant to express my anguish at what I...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

10/14: CBSN AM

 Turkish President announces new attacks; Supreme Court on abortion
CBS News

Apple ordered to pay California store workers for time spent waiting for bag searches

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Apple has to pay store employees in California for the time they spend waiting for their bags to be checked by..
The Verge

Power of contempt of court misused to stifle free speech: Prashant Bhushan

 Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan, convicted and fined by the Supreme Court for contempt of court, said this power is sometimes misused or abused in an attempt to..
IndiaTimes

From bathrooms to ball fields, transgender rights advance in wake of Supreme Court ruling

 Federal judges from New York to Florida to Idaho have cited the Supreme Court's ruling in June to justify expanding LGBTQ rights beyond the workplace.
USATODAY.com

United States Department of Health and Human Services United States Department of Health and Human Services Department of the US federal government

Alex Azar says vaccine timeline "has nothing to do with elections"

 The HHS secretary says politics will not be the determining factor in the distribution of a vaccine.
CBS News

Trump Administration Orders Hospitals to Report Data or Risk Losing Funding

 The administration now says failure to report Covid-19 data to the Department of Health and Human Services could cost hospitals Medicare and Medicaid funding.
NYTimes.com

Fauci warns against premature authorization of coronavirus vaccine

 Washington (CNN)Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday warned against the notion of early emergency use authorization for a potential coronavirus vaccine, explaining that..
WorldNews
Trump Admin Flip-Flops On COVID-19 Data Reporting Policy [Video]

Trump Admin Flip-Flops On COVID-19 Data Reporting Policy

The Trump administration is doing an about-face on its insistence that hospitals report new COVID-19 cases to the Department of Health and Human Services. Gizmodo reports hospitals will once again be required to report data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The move comes only a month after the new policy was implemented. Public health experts and others criticized the government loudly about the switch.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Related videos from verified sources

Biden Hits Back At Trump’s Tax Return Fight [Video]

Biden Hits Back At Trump’s Tax Return Fight

While President Donald Trump scored a legal victory in keeping his tax returns private for now, Joe Biden just wants to know what Trump is hiding.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:22Published
NEET & JEE-MAIN: Education minister says that students want exams at any cost | Oneindia News [Video]

NEET & JEE-MAIN: Education minister says that students want exams at any cost | Oneindia News

Education minister says that students want exams at any cost. Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to his successor Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his residence..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:38Published
The Fight movie clip - Supreme Court Argument Practice [Video]

The Fight movie clip - Supreme Court Argument Practice

The Fight movie clip - Supreme Court Argument Practice - Plot synopsis: The Fight is an inspiring, emotional insider look at how these important battles are fought and the legal gladiators on the front..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:24Published

Tweets about this