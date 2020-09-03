7 Rochester officers suspended after Black man’s death in police custody
Thursday, 3 September 2020 () The mayor of Rochester, New York, has suspended seven officers in connection with the death of a Black man who appeared to be suffering from mental distress while being arrested. Jericka Duncan has more details.
There's new information in the death of 41-year-old Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York. On Thursday, the mayor and police chief announced seven police officers have been suspended with pay. Prude, who..
A Black man died of asphyxiation after police officers in Rochester, N.Y., put a hood over his head, then pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes,... WorldNews Also reported by •Mediaite •NYTimes.com •CBS News
