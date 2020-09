Toni20488 RT @raydietrichs: This is what a tyrant looks like. You despise the police and defame them, yet you want them for your Orwell unit. FUC… 4 hours ago Ray Dietrich 🇺🇸 This is what a tyrant looks like. You despise the police and defame them, yet you want them for your Orwell unit.… https://t.co/SqZIvbwmgv 5 hours ago hewmidor I can't think of a single way this could go wrong nope not a one /s https://t.co/IJzPRbbFs7 7 hours ago SunDevil @dbongino If Trump needs an army to walk the streets of NY it’s because Cuomo and his big bird friend can’t protect… https://t.co/tDJ0EuvcSk 9 hours ago @kdewitt7 RT @DanClarkReports: "New York City needs to use the NYPD. New York City relying on its sheriffs department to do compliance is not going t… 1 week ago Dan Clark "New York City needs to use the NYPD. New York City relying on its sheriffs department to do compliance is not goin… https://t.co/94aEYAwlBQ 1 week ago