Federal task force kills Portland shooting suspect

USATODAY.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
A senior Justice Dept. official says a federal task force in Lacey, Washington killed Portland, Oregon shooting suspect Michael Reinoehl on Thursday. He was suspected of killing a supporter of a right-wing group after dueling protesters clashed. (Sept. 4)
 
Police Kill Suspect in Fatal Portland Shooting During Arrest, Source Says

 A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week after a caravan of Donald Trump backers rode through..
WorldNews

Portland suspect shot dead by police during arrest

 The suspect was being investigated over the shooting of a pro-Donald Trump activist at a protest.
BBC News

Suspect in Portland death killed by investigators, says AP source

 A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week was killed Thursday as investigators moved in to arrest him,..
New Zealand Herald

Portland protests cause journalists, cops to clash

 For nearly 100 days, reporters have been covering protests that often turn violent in Portland, Oregon. In the chaos, some journalists have been injured or..
USATODAY.com

Portland protests set up clash between journalists, police

 PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The beam of a police officer’s flashlight swept across a group of 15 people standing on the sidewalk in downtown Portland, Oregon,..
WorldNews

Oregon State Police officers in Portland deputized as federal officers to avoid having rioters repeatedly released by Left-wing Soros-funded prosecutors

 (Natural News) President Donald Trump has, for months, asked Portland’s riot-enabling mayor, Ted Wheeler, to step up, be the man he was elected to be, and...
NaturalNews.com

Vice News Interviews Army Veteran and BLM ‘Security’ Team Member Who Claims Self-Defense in Killing of Right-Wing Demonstrator in Portland: ‘I Had No Choice’

 Vice News interviews Army veteran and BLM 'security' team member who claims self-defense in killing of right-wing demonstrator in Portland: 'I had no choice'
Mediaite

Suspect in Portland fatal shooting has been killed: reports

 An Army veteran and Antifa sympathizer who was said to be a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Patriot Prayer supporter in Portland, Ore., last month was...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •The AgeNew Zealand HeraldWorldNewsDaily CallerEurasia ReviewVOA NewsNYTimes.com

ConnyBremer

Cornelia Bremer @realDonaldTrump @TheJusticeDept @FBI ....strange perspective. DAnileson was a member of the far right "PAtriot Pra… https://t.co/UDR8YWERuE 47 minutes ago

Tennessee_Bones

Bones RT @KerriKupecDOJ: "Had Governor Brown discussed her plan w/ my office, I would have told her it’s about changing policy not adding resourc… 1 hour ago

BobTheComrade

Bobby Boucher Esq.🌹 Michael was no stranger to right-wing violence at protests. He had been shot in the arm on July 26 and was known by… https://t.co/CmzD85ueTy 1 hour ago

dwatchnews_nam

DWatchNews N America RT @MTaylorCanfield: After #AronDanielson was killed in #Portland during clashes between pro-#Trump and anti-Trump groups Governor #KateBro… 3 hours ago

BooRad859

BooRad859 RT @AGHamilton29: Oregon's Governor put together a plan to address violence in Portland that consisted of asking nearby counties to send co… 8 hours ago

Scott_C_Young

Scott “Mostly Peaceful” Young RT @N1snipe_rv: GRESHAM, Ore. – Police officials in Gresham joined the Washington and Clackamas County sheriffs in declining to help with O… 11 hours ago