|
Federal task force kills Portland shooting suspect
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
A senior Justice Dept. official says a federal task force in Lacey, Washington killed Portland, Oregon shooting suspect Michael Reinoehl on Thursday. He was suspected of killing a supporter of a right-wing group after dueling protesters clashed. (Sept. 4)
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US
Police Kill Suspect in Fatal Portland Shooting During Arrest, Source SaysA man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week after a caravan of Donald Trump backers rode through..
WorldNews
Portland suspect shot dead by police during arrestThe suspect was being investigated over the shooting of a pro-Donald Trump activist at a protest.
BBC News
Suspect in Portland death killed by investigators, says AP sourceA man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week was killed Thursday as investigators moved in to arrest him,..
New Zealand Herald
Portland protests cause journalists, cops to clashFor nearly 100 days, reporters have been covering protests that often turn violent in Portland, Oregon. In the chaos, some journalists have been injured or..
USATODAY.com
Oregon State of the United States of America
Portland protests set up clash between journalists, policePORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The beam of a police officer’s flashlight swept across a group of 15 people standing on the sidewalk in downtown Portland, Oregon,..
WorldNews
Lacey, Washington City in Washington, United States
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this