Elizabeth Debicki gets 'Nolan stamina' for 'Tenet'
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Elizabeth Debicki explains why she felt she needed to up her mental and physical stamina in order to act in Christopher Nolan's mind-bending thriller "Tenet." (Sept. 4)
