Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elizabeth Debicki gets 'Nolan stamina' for 'Tenet'

USATODAY.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Elizabeth Debicki explains why she felt she needed to up her mental and physical stamina in order to act in Christopher Nolan's mind-bending thriller "Tenet." (Sept. 4)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Elizabeth Debicki Elizabeth Debicki Australian actress

Elizabeth Debicki Set to Play Princess Diana in Final Seasons of 'The Crown' | THR News [Video]

Elizabeth Debicki Set to Play Princess Diana in Final Seasons of 'The Crown' | THR News

Elizabeth Debicki has been cast as Princess Diana in the fifth and sixth seasons of 'The Crown,' Netflix announced Sunday.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:25Published
Elizabeth Debicki cast as The Crown's new Princess Diana [Video]

Elizabeth Debicki cast as The Crown's new Princess Diana

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana for The Crown's fifth and sixth seasons.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Tenet (film) Tenet (film) 2020 film directed by Christopher Nolan

You may not be able to watch Tenet, but you can stream the movie’s score and it slaps

 Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is finally hitting theaters in the United States, but not really. The film’s limited release in cities and states where theaters..
The Verge

'I learned more about my body than I knew': John David Washington gets his action-hero moment with 'Tenet'

 Rising star John David Washington has his big action-hero moment as the lead of Christopher Nolan's new spy thriller 'Tenet.'
USATODAY.com
'Tenet' tests U.S. appetite for movie-going [Video]

'Tenet' tests U.S. appetite for movie-going

Christopher Nolan's thriller "Tenet" finally arrives in U.S. movie theaters this weekend, hoping to revive movie going after a pandemic-induced closure of indoor theaters and a dearth of new content. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:14Published

Christopher Nolan Christopher Nolan British-American filmmaker


Related videos from verified sources

TENET Movie - Behind the Scenes [Video]

TENET Movie - Behind the Scenes

TENET Movie - Behind the Scenes - Plot synopsis: John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan's original sci-fi action spectacle TENET. Armed with only one word -- Tenet -- and..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 09:41Published
Christopher Nolan's Tenet - Behind the Scenes [Video]

Christopher Nolan's Tenet - Behind the Scenes

It's time to go behind the scenes of the action movie Tenet, directed by Christopher Nolan. It stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 09:41Published
'Tenet' Trailer 3 [Video]

'Tenet' Trailer 3

Tenet Trailer 3 - Time Runs Out. A film by Christopher Nolan.

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 03:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Elizabeth Debicki rises to the challenge in Tenet
Indian Express

‘Tenet’ $53 Million Opening Gives Theater Owners Hope, Plus 3 More Takeaways From This Weekend’s Box Office

 Director Christopher Nolan has been a champion of movie theaters, vowing to use his latest film, “Tenet,” to help them in the midst of a pandemic-fueled...
The Wrap Also reported by •Just Jared

Dimple Kapadia earns positive reviews for Christopher Nolan's spy action thriller Tenet

 Dimple Kapadia has fetched favourable reviews for her performance in the John David Washington-starrer Tenet. Christopher Nolan's spy action thriller released in...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this