Suspect in Portland shooting killed by law enforcement

CBS News Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
As Portland protests inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement approach 100 continuous days this weekend, law enforcement shot and killed a suspect in a fatal shooting during the previous weekend’s demonstrations. Lilia Luciano reports.
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Off-Duty Law Enforcement Officer Shoots Suspect During Attempted Armed Hijacking

Off-Duty Law Enforcement Officer Shoots Suspect During Attempted Armed Hijacking 00:36

 An off-duty law enforcement officer shot a suspect during an attempted armed hijacking in the South Shore neighborhood Thursday.

