Suspect in Portland shooting killed by law enforcement

Eye On The Day 9/4



Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: President Trump and Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden campaigned in battleground states yesterday, law enforcement kill suspect in fatal.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:19 Published 2 hours ago

Trump Headed To Kenosha, Not Meeting With Jacob Blake's Family



President Donald Trump is slated to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. This is a trip against the wishes of officials requesting he stay away from the city. Kenosha is still coping from the recent.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 2 days ago