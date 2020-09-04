Suspect in Portland shooting killed by law enforcement
Friday, 4 September 2020 () As Portland protests inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement approach 100 continuous days this weekend, law enforcement shot and killed a suspect in a fatal shooting during the previous weekend’s demonstrations. Lilia Luciano reports.
President Donald Trump is slated to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday.
This is a trip against the wishes of officials requesting he stay away from the city.
Kenosha is still coping from the recent..