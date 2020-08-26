Global  
 

Car drives through protesters in Times Square

Friday, 4 September 2020
Car drives through protesters in Times Square
 
Car rams through protesters in New York's Times Square

Car rams through protesters in New York's Times Square 00:40

 This is the shocking moment a car rammed through protesters in Times Square, New York, on Thursday night (September 3).

Times Square

Car rams into crowd of protesters in New York City's Times Square, video shows

 The group was protesting the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man killed during an incident with police in March, when a car rammed into the crowd.
AP Top Stories September 4 A

 Here's the latest about Friday September 4th: Trump denies making disparaging comments about U.S. war dead; Biden visits Kenosha; Authorities kill man suspected..
Video shows car driving into BLM protesters in NYC

Video shows car driving into BLM protesters in NYC

A car drove aggressively through a group of Black Lives Matter protesters in Times Square in New York City on Thursday night (September 4).

Search For Driver Who Plowed Through Protesters

Search For Driver Who Plowed Through Protesters

There were tense moments in Times Square last night as a driver hit the gas and went through a crowd, hitting Black Lives Matter protesters. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest.

Driver Plows Through Protesters In Times Square

Driver Plows Through Protesters In Times Square

A car plowed through a crowd Thursday night as protesters clashed in Times Square; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Photographer walks past armed civilian who allegedly shot protesters in Kenosha

Photographer walks past armed civilian who allegedly shot protesters in Kenosha

This was the moment a photographer in Kenosha walked past an armed civilian who later allegedly shot several protesters. Filmed on Tuesday (August 25), the footage shows a trio of men - two with..

