Car drives through protesters in Times Square

The group was protesting the death of Daniel Prude, a Black man killed during an incident with police in March, when a car rammed into the crowd.

Video shows car driving into BLM protesters in NYC A car drove aggressively through a group of Black Lives Matter protesters in Times Square in New York City on Thursday night (September 4).

