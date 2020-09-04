Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks Says She’s Isn’t Changing Show – Just Bring Some ‘Spice’

The Wrap Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
‘Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks Says She’s Isn’t Changing Show – Just Bring Some ‘Spice’When “Dancing With the Stars” returns with a new season later this month, it’ll have a new host at the helm, but Tyra Banks says she isn’t looking to reboot the show entirely.

“‘Dancing with the Stars,’ this is an American icon of a show,” Banks said in a conference call with reporters ahead of the new season. “So it’s not like I’m coming in and saying, ‘Oh, everything has to change.'”

Banks, a veteran host of “America’s Next Top Model” and “America’s Got Talent,” was brought in for the Season 29 to take over for longtime host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Banks was also named executive producer alongside showrunner Andrew Llinares, with ABC touting a “new creative direction” for the series inspired by Banks’ involvement.

“It’s just about some rejuvenation, some things that we’re adding to kind of spice it up,” she said. “But by no means am I coming in with a sledgehammer.”

*Also Read:* Carole Baskin Is the Longest of the Long Shots to Win Season 29 of 'Dancing With the Stars'

Banks said she hopes to find ways to “bring the young audience” to “Dancing With the Stars” when the show premieres Monday, Sept. 14.

“It is my job to endear America to not just me, but to this show,” she said. “Because it is the same show. It is a different ringmaster, but it is still the show that they know and love.”

But that show fans “know and love” will return with a slew of new COVID-19 safety protocols, perhaps making for a slightly different setup than they’re used to on the ballroom floor.

“It’s a pretty thick manual of a lot of precautions that the team is taking into effect,” Banks said.

The new season of the dancing competition will be shot in-person on the show’s usual soundstage, but couples will be isolated from each other and outside guests will not be allowed on-set, including the show’s usual studio audience.

Among the show’s roster of professional dancers for the season there are three couples, all of whom will be split up for the duration of the season in order to protect their partners. The judging table will similarly face some reconfiguration to comply with social distancing.

*Also Read:* 'Dancing With the Stars' Cast Revealed: Carole Baskin, Nelly, Justina Machado to Compete on Season 29

“The lighting team is doing a fantastic job of making sure that the room looks effervescent, energetic, but without the audience,” Banks said, promising that the show won’t look or feel too different from past seasons from a viewer’s perspective.

One thing that might change, though, is the involvement of head judge Len Goodman, who has been with the show since its inception. “We’re really trying to figure out how to incorporate Len in the season,” Banks said, noting that international travel restrictions complicate the U.K.-based Goodman’s involvement. “There are challenges, but we’re trying to figure that out.”

“And then of course there’s the masks and the fumigations and the shields. The list is long,” Banks said. “A lot that people are familiar with and a lot that they’re not.”

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Carole Baskin Is the Longest of the Long Shots to Win Season 29 of 'Dancing With the Stars'

'Dancing With the Stars' Cast Revealed: Carole Baskin, Nelly, Justina Machado to Compete on Season 29

'Dancing With the Stars' Gets September Premiere Date at ABC
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: 'Dancing With the Stars' to feature a Backstreet Boy and a 'Tiger King' star

'Dancing With the Stars' to feature a Backstreet Boy and a 'Tiger King' star 00:31

 From a boy band icon to a "Tiger King," star, the new season of "Dancing With the Stars" has something for everyone. The participants and their professional dance partners for Season 29 were revealed Tuesday on "Good Morning America". Carol Baskin and AJ McLean made the list of stars that will be...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tyra Banks | Morning Blend [Video]

Tyra Banks | Morning Blend

“Dancing with the Stars” is back starting Monday, Sept. 14.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 05:36Published
Drew Barrymore to stage Charlie's Angels reunion on talk show [Video]

Drew Barrymore to stage Charlie's Angels reunion on talk show

Drew Barrymore is set to reunite with her 'Charlie's Angels' co-stars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu for the inaugural episode of her daytime talk show.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:49Published
Top 10 Reasons Americas Next Top Model Hasn't Aged Well [Video]

Top 10 Reasons Americas Next Top Model Hasn't Aged Well

There are more than a few reasons "America's Next Top" model hasn't aged well. For this list, we’ll be looking at the main reasons why Tyra Banks’s popular reality show hasn’t aged well, from..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 13:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Tom Bergeron trolls 'Dancing with the Stars' replacement host Tyra Banks over latest show promo image

 Tom Bergeron had a field day after seeing Tyra Banks’ new promotional image for the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars.”
FOXNews.com

Judge Len Goodman Might Not Return To 'Dancing With The Stars' This Season - Find Out Why

 When Dancing With The Stars returns, it might be without longtime head judge, Len Goodman. According to new host and executive producer Tyra Banks, Len is still...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Qewsnew08

Quinten Tyler Omg who put carol and Tyra on dancing with the stars ! Lmaoo 40 minutes ago

Hot103Jamz

KPRS - Hot 103 Jamz The idea that Banks was only hired because she is Black is ludicrous. https://t.co/dSriLF03pM 1 hour ago

laskakaro

Karolína Láska Tyra is so chaotic and with Chrishell I might for the first time ever actually watch dancing with the stars?? 2 hours ago

lalahhun

¹ᵇalyssa ♡ EXO-SC I still don’t get why Tyra banks is hosting dancing with the stars 4 hours ago

jgkidd82

Jennifer Kidd (she her hers) RT @MommaBe48430654: @DancingABC Too much promo of Tyra.....did the show become “Tyra Banks Dancing with the Stars”? Tom and Erin were ne… 4 hours ago

MommaBe48430654

MommaBear @DancingABC Too much promo of Tyra.....did the show become “Tyra Banks Dancing with the Stars”? Tom and Erin were… https://t.co/jIMTBh37uH 8 hours ago

coolkoreamag

Cool Korea Tyra Banks on Hosting "Dancing With the Stars" https://t.co/LWHTkYsAwh via @YouTube 9 hours ago

m_shonteII

a. @Mirandactl @FrailNBedazzIed @DancingABC @tyrabanks As a black woman, I don’t really see anything wrong with them d… https://t.co/lS1uKoaZpv 12 hours ago