Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Labor Day in Arizona 'definitely a concern' for COVID-19 spread, health experts say

azcentral.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Social distancing may be tedious, but sacrifices over Labor Day, Halloween and Thanksgiving could yield very positive results, health experts say.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Labor Day deals: What to buy and what to avoid

Labor Day deals: What to buy and what to avoid 00:41

 When a holiday comes around, sales tend to follow. Labor Day is no different! So, let's break down what deals you should lookout for and what you should avoid.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Growing concerns of surge of COVID-19 cases during Labor Day weekend [Video]

Growing concerns of surge of COVID-19 cases during Labor Day weekend

Health experts are worried about seeing an increase of COVID-19 cases with the upcoming Labor Day weekend.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:14Published
Public health officials warn Floridians to stay vigilant in COVID-19 fight this Labor Day weekend [Video]

Public health officials warn Floridians to stay vigilant in COVID-19 fight this Labor Day weekend

Public health officials are warning Floridians to not let their guard down when it comes to COVID-19 precautions this Labor Day weekend. They say after the past three major holidays, Florida saw spikes..

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:52Published
Staying COVID-19 aware: Don’t let your guard down on Labor Day weekend, Metro Health says [Video]

Staying COVID-19 aware: Don’t let your guard down on Labor Day weekend, Metro Health says

Health officials are concerned people will let their guard down this Labor Day weekend as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:45Published

Tweets about this