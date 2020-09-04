Global  
 

Car drives through Times Square protesters

CBS News Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
A car drove through a group of Black Lives Matter protesters, who were demonstrating in New York City's Times Square over the death of a Black man, Daniel Prude, following an encounter with police in Rochester, New York. The New York Police Department is investigating the Times Square incident. Early reports say no one was injured.
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Car rams through protesters in New York's Times Square

Car rams through protesters in New York's Times Square 00:40

 This is the shocking moment a car rammed through protesters in Times Square, New York, on Thursday night (September 3).

