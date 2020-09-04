|
Car drives through Times Square protesters
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
A car drove through a group of Black Lives Matter protesters, who were demonstrating in New York City's Times Square over the death of a Black man, Daniel Prude, following an encounter with police in Rochester, New York. The New York Police Department is investigating the Times Square incident. Early reports say no one was injured.
