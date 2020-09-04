|
Coronavirus concerns ahead of Labor Day weekend
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci said the way Americans behave over Labor Day weekend will determine how the coronavirus spreads as winter approaches and the months get colder. This comes as a key model is predicting over 410,000 coronavirus deaths by the start of the new year. Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider joined CBSN with more on what you need to know ahead of the holiday weekend.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Anthony Fauci American immunologist
As Labor Day approaches, fears of COVID-19 spikes loomWith the Labor Day weekend just days away, Dr. Anthony Fauci says how America behaves this holiday weekend will determine how COVID-19 spreads through the end of..
CBS News
Dr. Birx denies 'herd immunity' policy idea
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:34Published
Fauci says vaccine trials could be stopped early with good resultsPhase 3 trials are currently underway for three of six vaccine candidates backed by Operation Warp Speed.
CBS News
Coronavirus live updates: Fauci implores Americans to help contain COVID spikes over Labor Day; football is game-on in the hotspot of IowaIowa State to welcome 25K fans at home opener. Georgia extends restrictions. Fauci cautions on Labor Day superspreaders. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Labor Day Public holiday in the United States
Labor Day in California: Dorothea Lange's Iconic Photos of Immigrant WorkersFriday: A look at the Golden State’s past, and present, in Dorothea Lange’s images of California workers.
NYTimes.com
Airports turn to touchless technology during coronavirus pandemicCoronavirus is changing the way people travel. Now, airlines and airports are adapting with touchless technology. This Labor Day weekend, Kris Van Cleave looks..
CBS News
Public health officials warn Floridians to stay vigilant in COVID-19 fight this Labor Day weekend
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:52Published
Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America
A house divided: As millions of Americans face evictions, others buy dream homes during COVID-19The coronavirus recession has split America's housing market in two: those who can afford to flee cities and buy homes even as others face eviction.
USATODAY.com
Wearing A Face Mask Also Protects You From The Flu
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Virtual reality offers new experience to readersFewer Americans are reading for leisure these days, and book sales continue to decline. CNET senior producer Dan Patterson spoke to "Zodiac" trilogy author..
CBS News
5/22: CBSN AM67% of Americans don’t want Roe V. Wade overturned; Beto O’Rourke introduces reproductive rights plan
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this