Coronavirus concerns ahead of Labor Day weekend

CBS News Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci said the way Americans behave over Labor Day weekend will determine how the coronavirus spreads as winter approaches and the months get colder. This comes as a key model is predicting over 410,000 coronavirus deaths by the start of the new year. Dr. Shoshana Ungerleider joined CBSN with more on what you need to know ahead of the holiday weekend.
Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
News video: A Conversation With Dr. Ali Hassoun Pt. 1

A Conversation With Dr. Ali Hassoun Pt. 1

 Dr. Ali Hasson returns to the WAAY 31 studio to discuss coronavirus in schools, health concerns about Labor Day weekend festivities, and more.

