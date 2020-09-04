Global  
 

Portland protest shooting suspect killed by police during arrest

CBS News Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Michael Reinoehl, the man wanted in connection to a deadly protest shooting in Portland, Oregon, was killed as police attempted to arrest him. CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano joined CBSN with the latest.
 A man who fatally shot a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, has been killed by police officers.

