|
Portland protest shooting suspect killed by police during arrest
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Michael Reinoehl, the man wanted in connection to a deadly protest shooting in Portland, Oregon, was killed as police attempted to arrest him. CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano joined CBSN with the latest.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US
Michael Reinoehl: Prime suspect in fatal shooting of 'Patriot Prayer' backer is deadMichael Reinoehl, the prime suspect in the deadly shooting of Aaron 'Jay' Danielson in Portland was killed as federal agents tried to arrest him.
USATODAY.com
Anti-fascist shooting suspect killed during arrest
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:48Published
Suspect in Portland shooting killed by law enforcementAs Portland protests inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement approach 100 continuous days this weekend, law enforcement shot and killed a suspect in a fatal..
CBS News
Eye Opener: Man suspected of killing right-wing protester shot by policeThe man suspected of shooting and killing a right-wing protester in Portland was killed by police. Also, Joe Biden says he spoke with Jacob Blake, who was shot..
CBS News
Lilia Luciano Puerto Rican journalist
Michigan pays tribute to coronavirus victimsThere was a powerful sight in Detroit over the weekend where more than 900 faces of those killed by COVID-19 were displayed on billboards for a citywide public..
CBS News
Oregon State of the United States of America
Police Kill Suspect in Fatal Portland Shooting During Arrest, Source SaysA man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week after a caravan of Donald Trump backers rode through..
WorldNews
Federal task force kills Portland shooting suspectA senior Justice Dept. official says a federal task force in Lacey, Washington killed Portland, Oregon shooting suspect Michael Reinoehl on Thursday. He was..
USATODAY.com
Suspect in Portland death killed by investigators, says AP sourceA man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week was killed Thursday as investigators moved in to arrest him,..
New Zealand Herald
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this