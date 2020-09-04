Global  
 

U.S. economy added 1.4 million jobs in August

CBS News Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
The U.S. added 1.4 million jobs in August, according to the Labor Department. The unemployment rate also fell to 8.4%, dipping into single digits for the first time since March. Optimal Capital's Frances Stacy joined CBSN to break down the numbers.
 The U.S. economy added 1.4 million jobs in August and the unemployment rate dipped to 8.4%, but 11.4 million jobs remain lost to the pandemic.

