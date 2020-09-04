|
U.S. economy added 1.4 million jobs in August
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
The U.S. added 1.4 million jobs in August, according to the Labor Department. The unemployment rate also fell to 8.4%, dipping into single digits for the first time since March. Optimal Capital's Frances Stacy joined CBSN to break down the numbers.
