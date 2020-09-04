U.S. economy added 1.4 million jobs in August

United States Department of Labor U.S. Department that regulates workers' rights and labor markets

US Job Market Shows Signs of Gradual Recovery Data released by the Labor Department on Thursday revealed that first-time unemployment filers fell below one million for the second time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Betsey Stevenson, the former chief economist for the Department of Labor, talks about the lasting impacts coronavirus will have on the U.S. education and child..

Amazon Adds 10,000 Jobs



Dow Up 150 Points on Better-Than-Expected Unemployment Numbers



