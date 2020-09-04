|
Authorities investigate elephant deaths in Zimbabwe and Botswana
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Authorities are investigating a series of mysterious elephant deaths in Zimbabwe and Botswana. CBS News foreign correspondent Debora Patta joins CBSN to talk about the latest.
Botswana Country in Southern Africa
Zimbabwe is now investigating mystery elephant deaths, tooAfter more than 250 elephants die in Botswana for unknown reasons, neighboring Zimbabwe reports 11 deaths, and suggests overpopulation could be the cause.
COVID-19 risks Botswana-De Beers sales deal delay
Natural toxin may explain elephant mystery deaths
Zimbabwe Landlocked country in southeastern Africa
Is Zimbabwe extending an olive branch to its white farmers?The offer to pay those whose land was seized 20 years ago is intended to mend relations with the West.
Zimbabwe finds 10 more dead elephants, suspects bacteriaZimbabwe wildlife authorities on Thursday said they suspect ten more elephants succumbed to a bacterial infection that killed 12 young pachyderms last week. The..
Zimbabwe suffers its worst drought in a century, with half the population suffering food insecurityAccording to the World Food Programme, Zimbabwe needs more than $200 million in emergency aid. Climate change is being widely blamed for the crisis, as CBS News..
Zimbabwean protest leader freed on bail in fourth attempt
Debora Patta South African broadcast journalist and editor
Why have great white sharks completely disappeared from Cape Town's False Bay?Great white sharks have disappeared off the coast of Cape Town, South Africa. There have been zero shark sightings in False Bay this year and only around 50 last..
WorldView: Attack in Niger, Israeli election, and moreIn today's world headlines: An attack in Niger kills more than 70; Israel will hold an unprecedented third national election in less than a year; and debris..
WorldView: Caribbean earthquake, Huawei meeting, East Africa locust plagueA 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck between Jamaica and Cuba, with tremors felt around the region. U.S. and U.K. leaders are meeting about Huawei spying fears. And..
